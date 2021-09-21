YouTuber Documents Raising Piglet Before Eating It on Camera

A Japanese YouTuber recently triggered a controversy after allegedly eating a piglet that he had raised for 100 days. Earlier in May 2021, the man started a YouTube channel named Eating pig after 100 days, where he uploaded videos documenting the life of his pet pig Kalbi from day one to 100. It was all about raising a piglet for 100 days before eating it.

The documented videos attracted a decent audience of more than 100,000. Over the last three months, the owner shared many videos of himself treating the piglet as a pet. In the videos, the man can be seen playing, washing, and feeding it with a happy jingle playing in the background. After watching the videos, it was hard to believe for many that the man would go for the act.

However, on the 100th day, the subscribers of the channel were shocked after watching the disturbing video. Instead of a happy jingle, a piece of sad piano music was playing in the background, and then the owner was shown taking the piglet to put down, later, he returned with the carcass in a cardboard box.

Further in the video, the man prepares the meat and then roasts it on an outdoor grill, before finally having it. The man later, in the memory of the piglet, lights a candle in its metal cage and shows a montage of the pet as an adorable bundle of joy.

Internet users were enraged watching the video and accused him of animal cruelty. Several people posted comments asking officials to take action against the man. Although, in support of the man, few said that people kill and eat pigs all the time, and he just went through with his plan.

The video received over 3.4 million views on YouTube and a day after that, the man posted another video, wherein the piglet was alive and well. According to the man, he set up this to make people think more about animals they just casually eat as food.

However, few said that he ate it and then replaced the piglet with another to save his face. In some schools, the idea is a part of the curriculum and it is used as a painful way of teaching students the value of the food they eat. It’s called the “Class of Life”.

