YouTuber Drops Handwritten Note after Scratching Man's Car, Gets Wholesome Response

In a heartwarming incident, a YouTuber and vlogger rediscovered his love for the city of Los Angeles, United States, following an act of kindness by a fellow resident.

Popular YouTuber Casey Neistat recently took to Twitter to narrate an incident when he accidentally bumped a fellow resident's car while parking his truck. "I scratched a guys car this morning when parking my truck, total accident," Neistat wrote on Twitter, adding that the bump had left a "small but noticeable scratch" on the car. "I left the owner note on the wiper and he texted me..." Neistat further added.

In a further tweet, Neistat also clarified that he drove a 17-year-old truck with no rear view mirror and also that he was a terrible driver.

In the note that he left on the scratched car's windshield, Neistat had owned up to the accident, apologised for it and even left his phone number so that he can be contacted by the car-owner for damages. The man's response, however, shocked Neistat and is now going viral on social media.

Responding to Neistat's note, the car owner sent a text message to the YouTuber, telling him that it was everything was alright. The man further asked Neistat to not pay him any damages and instead donate that amount to a local food bank to help out those in need due to the coronavirus crisis.

Neistat goes on to donate generously and even shares a screenshot with the car-owner by way of proof. The donation was made in the name of "Mr Scratched Car".

The post has been going viral on Twitter with over one lakh sixty thousand likes and over 13,000 shares. Many marveled at the generous "collaboration" between the YouTuber and the car-owner.

donation made in the name of “mr scratched car”



casey you are a legend — Luke Martin (@VentureCoinist) April 20, 2020

10/10 human interaction, love this — FaZe Banks (@Banks) April 20, 2020

I would have got that bag then gone to my insurance no — (@realmousepotato) April 20, 2020

Love it! As soon as everything hopefully gets back to normal we can tackle your driving skills together... — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) April 20, 2020