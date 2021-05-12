YouTuber Enters SpaceX Launch Site to Film Elon Musk's Starship Rocket, Faces Arrest

A YouTuber, who had filmed himself from inside of SpaceX facility in South Texas, has just gotten an arrest warrant issued for him. In late March, YouTuber Caesar L. Galaviz uploaded a video on his YouTube channel named, LocoVlogs, showing him easily entering the Boca Chica office of Elon Musk-owned aerospace company SpaceX in a car, without any problem as the security didn’t stop him.

As the video goes on, he can be seen exploring the base and then wandering around the launch site of the SpaceX Starship SN11 rocket. What stood out from his video was when Galaviz walked underneath the 16-story Starship prototype and recorded the spacecraft's bottom.

The video faced a backlash, as it received five likes and 100 dislikes but was again uploaded by another YouTube user on March 31.

Watch the video here:

The video was filmed a few days before the Starship rocket exploded when landing during a test flight on March 30 due to plumbing issues.

On May 11, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted that an arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar L. Galaviz, which comes almost a month after the video was uploaded. Sharing a picture of Galaviz, with text “Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Wanted Fugitive”, he wrote that the warrant has been issued “for intentionally going onto the SpaceX property without their consent.”

A Warrant of Arrest has been issued for Cesar L. Galaviz for Criminal Trespass for intentionally going onto the SpaceX property without their consent. (2021-XARW-0192) pic.twitter.com/UaBrWBJzVC— Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 10, 2021

The tweet received mixed reactions from netizens who applauded the move while some suggested that SpaceX needs better security and questioned the action of the police despite Galaviz’s apology video.

On April 1, Galaviz uploaded another video but this time, apologising for his actions. Admitting that his actions were “wrong” and “illegal”, he states that he “should have thought about trespassing.” Adding further, he shared that he thought showing a rocket would be “something cool for the channel” but promised to never repeat that again, hoping that the “SpaceX community can forgive him for his actions.”

It is reported that Galaviz’s last known location was Conroe, Texas.

