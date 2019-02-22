English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
YouTuber Explains How to 'Turn' Any Old Tablet into Samsung's New Foldable Smartphone
Galaxy Fold comes with a 4.6-inch external display and a 7.3-inch foldable screen on the inside. The foldable smartphone boasts a battery of 4,380mAh and is priced at $1980.
Image credit: jacksfilms / YouTube | (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Samsung, on Thursday, unveiled its top-of-the-line range of Galaxy S10 smartphones: Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy S10e.
The feature-packed devices are already available for pre-bookings, with Samsung's flagship Galaxy S10+ even offering you a 1TB internal storage option. 2019, amirite?
But the company did not stop there. The South Korean tech giant kicked off its 'Unpacked' event in San Francisco this year with its highly anticipated foldable smartphone - the Galaxy Fold.
The unique device has a 4.6-inch external display and a 7.3-inch foldable screen on the inside. A hinge in the middle allows you to open and close the phone. It boasts a battery of 4,380mAh and does all the fancy things you'd expect from a smartphone in this day and age.
But it all comes down to the price, right?
Galaxy Fold starts at a hefty tag of $1980 (Rs 1,42,000 approx) and let's be honest, it's not for everybody.
Here's where YouTuber Jack Douglass -- aka Jacksfilms, who is famous for his YIAY series, parodies, and music videos, comes to our rescue.
In his minute-and-a-half-long parody video, Jacksfilms gives us a hilarious hands-on review of the "Galaxy Fold". Those, who cannot afford the expensive device, can now follow the steps provided in the video and turn their age-old tablets into the latest foldable smartphones. But, hey, just don't.
Uploaded only a day ago, the video has already scored nearly a million views and people are all praises of Jack's version of Samsung's new device.
"I like the background on it that looks like shattered glass," wrote one viewer.
"Incredible Phone, even greater review," wrote another.
"Hey jackfilms, I think I see a small scratch. Maybe you should invest in a screenguard."
"Gotta admit, that’s a great wallpaper!"
"I like the bit where he shows the internal components, you know.. when he carefully removed the screen revealing the lcd and how it’s very flexible. I’m actually convinced to buy one!"
"The design looks amazing, great review..now I may get one,thanks Jack!"
A quick friendly warning before you go ahead and watch the video: Do not try this at home. Duh.
