YouTuber Finds iPhone in River in Working Condition Despite Being Underwater For 15 Months

Most of us often wonder if the waterproof mobile phone holders actually work, and the answer seems to be as resounding yes.

YouTuber Michael Bennett, who has a channel called Nugget Noggin in which he dives into rivers in search of lost treasure, earlier this week found an iPhone in a filthy waterproof case at the bottom of the Edisto River in South Carolina for more than a year. He handed over the phone to its rightful owner.

What was more interesting is that the phone which was missing since June 2018.

In an interview with local news channel WDAM 7, Bennet said, “I came across something that looked kind of like a rope maybe attached to car keys, and when I pulled it up, I seen a phone inside of a waterproof case and I’m like, ‘No way, this is unbelievable!'"

After scourging up the phone, Bennett then decided to look up for its rightful owner but the task wasn’t as easy as the phone had several security features.

“We charged the phone. When it turned on, it had a passcode, so you couldn’t get inside,” Bennett added. He was astonished to discover it still worked.

Here’s the video of how Michael Bennett scourged up the phone:

The report said that Bennet then took out the SIM from the iPhone and inserted it into a different phone and with this he managed to get the contact information of the owner.

The phone belonged to Erica Bennett, who lost it during a family trip on June 19, 2018.

The phone dropped into water as Erica got out of her float. The phone contained the text conversations with her late father and she thought those precious messages were lost forever after it fell into the river. Erica also retrieved her photos from the phone. Though the screen of her lost and found iPhone is still kind of dark, the messaged brightened her day.

“It was kind of emotional because the last thing I have from him is saying, ‘Hey I’m playing phone tag with you, so I just figured I just text you, how are you feeling?’ And I think he had called me after that. I’m pretty sure it was Father’s Day,” Erica Bennett was quoted by WDAM 7.

Erica, is now transferring all of the important files from her iPhone to her new phone. She said that her phone was in a rechargeable case, which also still works.

