YouTuber Follows Oreo Cake Recipe Generated by AI, This is How it Tasted

Artificial Intelligence has a wide array of applications that, according to many, can replace the role of humans. In many sectors, this replacement is already visible. But, in some others, it might not perform as efficiently. To test this out, a YouTuber named Ann Reardon, who runs a channel called How To Cook That, concocted a cake recipe using an AI and tried following it to achieve end results. Ann used an AI called GPT-3 or Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3. The AI, through algorithmic functioning, can generate written texts such as articles and poems. Created by OpenAI, this language model is fed billions of parameters.

To test if an AI can really perform as well as humans in various sectors, in this case, food, Ann tried to develop a recipe. “The first two recipes that spread out were just useless,” said Ann in the video. She added that on the third attempt, it spread out the recipe of a “Super Moist Giant Oreo Cake.”

Take a look at the video here:

According to the AI, the Super Moist Giant Oreo Cake “tastes so good that all eyes will be on you as soon as you serve it.” The AI-generated recipe did have some errors when it came to charting out the ingredients – the AI added gum in the recipe – and the process. Treating them the same as “human error,” Ann made some tweaks but mostly stuck to what the AI had spitted out.

With ingredients such as butter, chocolate, Oreos, morsels, and cake mix, the process churned out what looked like a cake, but did not feel like one as it was quite hard in texture, Ann said, adding that the cake was not “moist” as the title claimed.

When the cake was put to a taste test, the reviews were not bad. Ann’s husband and son, although had a hard time putting the cake on their plates in one piece – as it was too brittle – did enjoy the taste.

Well, looking at the video, it seems that it would take decades before AI could dominate the world, as claimed by sci-fi movies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.