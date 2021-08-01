YouTuber from Denmark Dies After Falling 600 Feet While Filming in Italian Alps

A YouTuber from Denmark, Albert Dyrlund, fell to his death on Wednesday while he was filming a video in the Italian Alps. According to Italian news outlet Rai News, Dyrlund was recording a video on his mobile phone on Mount Seceda in Val Gardena, Italy when he fell down over 600 feet. Although a rescue helicopter was sent, it could not save him in time.

Confirming his death to various local outlets, his mother vibe Jørger Jensen asked for privacy during the grieving period. Dyrlund’s girlfriend Maria Andersen said that she learned about his death on Thursday and is ‘devastated’.

Anderson wrote in an Instagram post, “We had plans together. This was just the beginning of a beautiful future that was torn apart from him and me in a heartbeat. I hope he hears me when I close my eyes every night and tell him that I love him and that I am always by his side."

Dyrlund had over 200,000 followers on YouTube and Instagram where he shared music videos and comedy sketches. Some of the songs he produced are “Emoji", “Ula" and “Summer".

In a similar incident, a 23-year-old social media influencer from China has reportedly died after falling from a 160-foot crane. The influencer named Xiao Qiumei was recording a video for social media when this accident happened. The visuals of the accident’s video show her speaking to the camera in what appeared to be a crane cabin when she fell.

Qiumei can be seen dancing for the camera before the visuals suddenly switch to the image of equipment flying past the lens. She was a well-known face on the Chinese version of TikTok -Duoyin — where she posted videos of daily and professional life for her followers.

Confirming the death of Qiumei, her family said that she fell because of a misstep. However, they denied that she was recording a video at the time of the incident. They said that Qiumei worked as a crane operator but she was a thorough professional and kept her phone inside her bag during work hours.

