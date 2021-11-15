YouTuber Gaurav Sharma Arrested for Filming Video Inside Nidhivan Raj in Mathura

Police on Sunday arrested the admin of a YouTube channel for allegedly shooting a video inside ‘Nidhivan Raj’ in Vrindavan here during night a week ago, officials said. According to a popular belief, Nidhivan Raj is the holy place where Radha and Lord Krishna play ‘raas lila’ during the night and no one is allowed to enter the place at that time. Gaurav Sharma, who runs Gauravzone YouTube channel, was arrested from his Delhi residence, police said “While Sharma has been sent to judicial custody, efforts to nab his associates are on,” Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

During interrogation, Sharma admitted that he shot the video at the ‘holy’ place during the night of November 6 along with his cousin Prashant and friends Mohit and Abhishek, police said. Sharma uploaded the video on YouTube on November 9. However, he had to deleted it after priests protested against the shooting of a film inside the ‘holy’ place. An FIR under section 295A of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act was registered in Vrindavan police station following a complaint by Rohit Goshwami, the priest of Nidhivan Raj, according to the officials.

This is the second instance where Sharma has been arrested. Earlier, he was arrested for cruelty against animals after he uploaded a video, showing his pet dog floating in the air with helium gas balloons tied to its collar. In the video shot on 21 May, Sharma can be seen with his pet dog in a park. The dog is strapped to a bunch of balloons and is set loose to fly. A case was lodged against Sharma under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act on the complaint of Gaurav Gupta, a member of ‘People for Animals Society’, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur had said, adding the footage was deleted.

After receiving criticism for the video, the accused uploaded another one with apologies the next day. He said that he took adequate safety measures while shooting the video featuring his pet dog, Dollar, and assured his viewers that he would not repeat it in the future. Gaurav Sharma, who has 45 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel, is a resident of Panchsheel Vihar in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

