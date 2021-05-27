YouTuber Gaurav Sharma Arrested for 'Flying' Pet Dog with Helium Balloons in Delhi

Delhi-based YouTuber Gaurav Sharma was arrested on Thursday for animal cruelty after a video surfaced online where he could be seen tying his pet dog with a number of helium balloons and releasing it, which eventually made the dog “fly" several feet in the air. Malviya Nagar police station received a complaint in which complainant Gaurav Gupta belonging to the “People for Animals Society” alleged that Sharma had made a video where they were seen to have tied their pet dog with helium balloons and later they let loose the balloons thereby making the dog fly in the air and hence, risking its life. The video was reportedly shot on 21 May.

In the video, a dog can be seen flying in the air with several balloons tied to it while Sharma and his mother cheered from down.

youtuber Gaurav who made his dog ‘fly’ by tying helium baloon around it in Malviya Nagar area was arrested pic.twitter.com/zhJLkbhuEy— Snow Leapord (@HIND_patriot) May 27, 2021

An FIR under section 188 IPC, Disaster Management Act and Section 11(1)(A) and Section 11(1)(D) Prevention to Cruelty to Animal Act was registered in Malviya Nagar police station. Following this, accused Sharma, a resident of Panchsheel Vihar, Malviya Nagar was arrested. According to Sharma, he is a YouTuber and he made this video for that purpose.

According to Yahoo, the video, titled ‘Flying Dollar with Helium Balloons’, was uploaded on YouTube and later deleted. However, the video already went viral and was downloaded and shared multiple times across social media. Sharma later released another video and apologised.

