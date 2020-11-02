YouTuber Gaurav Wasan Denies Fraud Allegations by 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner with Bank Statements

Instagram influencer and YouTuber Gaurav Wasan has refuted all allegations of fraud and also produced bank statements to prove transactions to 'Baba Ka Dhaha' owner Kanta Prasad's bank account. Prasad, who runs the eatery in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar with his wife, had earlier filed a complaint against Wasan for misappropriation of funds, police said on Sunday.

Prasad (80) had shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shared widely across social media platforms recently.

Prasad’s despair had come to light when Wasan captured the eatery owner breaking down as he talked about his struggles in a video shared on the YouTuber’s social media account.

In his complaint to police, Prasad said Wasan shot his video and posted it online and convinced the public on social media to donate money to the eatery owner.

He further alleged that Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant".

The owner of the food joint also accused the YouTuber of not providing details of the financial transactions to him. “We received the complaint yesterday at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed. No FIR has been registered yet in the case,” Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

Wasan showed proof of transactions to the public, photos of which were obtained by News18.

Photo: News18/Rajesh Kumar

The controversy began last week when another YouTuber by the name Lakshay Chaudhary uploaded a video accusing Wasan of online scam. In the video titled, "Jaago Donor Jaago", Chaudhuri alleged that Wasan had collected huge sums of money for Prasad, but had not given the money to the Baba Ka Dhaba owner.

Wasan had then responded with another YouTube video where he denied the allegations and had also uploaded the bank statements on his Facebook page. He also asked the donors to verify if their money had been used for the cause or not.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Wasan had said that he had given Prasad a cheque for Rs 2.33 lakh and had transferred Rs 1 lakh to his account, clarifying that he had transferred all the money he had acquired to the eatery owner.