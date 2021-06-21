YouTuber Gaurav Wasan Transferred Rs 4.5 Lakh After 'Baba Ka Dhaba' Owner Lodged Complaint

Days after ‘Baba ka Dhaba’ owner Kanta Prasad apologised to YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for accusing him of misappropriating the money that was raised to help him, a Delhi police investigation has revealed that Wasan and his wife transferred Rs 4.5 lakh to Prasad’s account only after he lodged a complaint. According to a report, a charge sheet will be filed against the YouTuber in the coming days. Wasan had shot a video of Prasad and his wife talking about the lack of customers at their eatery. As the video went viral, they received several donations. However, Prasad had later filed a complaint alleging misappropriation of the money by Wasan. Following the complaint, police started an investigation and found that Wasan had shared his and his wife’s account details on social media in order to receive the donations. Prasad had alleged that he had only received Rs 2 lakh from Wasan. Earlier this month, Prasad apologised to Wasan for the allegations, however, he did not withdraw his complaint.

Police told Indian Express, “Police found that the couple received Rs 4.5 lakh, but they gave the money after Prasad lodged an FIR against Wasan. Police had already questioned Wasan and recorded his statement."

Wasan was the man who highlighted the poor condition of Kanta Prasad’s eatery through a Youtube video that made waves on the Internet back in 2020. Prasad, to everyone’s shock, later filed a cheating complaint against Wasan and his associates for allegedly misappropriating the money he received in the donation. A year later, the Baba Ka Dhaba owner apologised to the food blogger saying that Wasan was neither a thief and nor did he claim that he was one. Prasad further added that he was in the wrong for saying, “I made a mistake by saying ‘I didn’t call him but he approached us himself,’ I’d like to apologise."

Following last year’s success, Prasad had invested Rs 5 lakh to open the new restaurant and hired three workers. After a brief period of success, the footfall decreased significantly and Prasad had to shut it down.

The recent development comes after Prasad was admitted to Safdarjung hospital on Thursday after allegedly attempting suicide. Prasad’s wife Badami Devi told ANI, “I don’t know anything, I don’t know what did he eat. I had not seen. He fell unconscious, I was sitting at the dhaba. I brought him here. The doctor has not told us anything so far. I don’t know what was going on in his mind." Devi told cops that he has been depressed for the past several days and also informed them that the couple had to close down a restaurant recently which they had started after well-wishers had provided them with funds after seeing prasad’s plight last year. Prasad is currently undergoing treatment, while the police have recorded his son Karan Prasad’s statement.

