YouTuber Gives Away $2021 to Strangers to Kickstart New Year, Their Priceless Reactions Win Internet

2020 was a difficult year for humanity. Coronavirus pandemic pushed loved ones away from each other. Many were left jobless, as businesses, small and big, shut worldwide. Some took up multiple jobs to make their ends meet. But with 2020 becoming the thing of the past, people are hoping to see better days, while some are trying to make people's days a little better.

One such man following the latter happens to be a YouTuber from the US who recently gave away $2021 (approx 1.5 lakh) to random strangers in his latest video.

Juan Gonzalez, the man behind the popular YouTube pranks and experiments channel "ThatWasEpic", recently warmed hearts on the Internet when he shot and uploaded a video titled: "Giving People $2021 To Start Off The Year"

The video is exactly what it promises in the title and its thumbnail. Juan, the YouTuber, walks up to unsuspecting citizens on the streets and introduces himself before pulling out the money from his pocket and handing them the generous amount of $2021. He then asks them to make 2021 "their year" before casually walking away from the camera frame.

The video uploaded on Wednesday captured the priceless reactions of recipients of the money, who were bewildered by the generous offer. Some wondered if the YouTuber was playing a rude prank on them and even had a good look at the money while accepting it.

Viewed more than half a million times in a short span, viewers appreciated Juan for his random act of kindness and dropped pretty wholesome comments below the video.

"Wow! That was really Epic! No lie!" commented one user.

"People like Juan and MrBeast is a Blessing to this world!" wrote another.

"Doing stuff like this is probably so much more fulfilling than buying a gucci bag or some new shoes. I hope to do more charitable stuff like this in 2021!"

"Things you can see from the space;

1-The great wall of China

2-Juan’s heart"

"I love how Juan is smooth when doing pranks and pickups, yet so awkward when being generous. That's called being humble."

"This video had some awesome reactions! Thank you for continuing to help people, Juan! Keep doing what you do!"

In his previous video, Juan gave away cars to strangers waiting for the bus at the bus stop-- a video that was also received well on the platform.

Meanwhile, Masala Mantra Indian Bistro based in Florida’s Cape Coral recently posted a picture of a bill on its social media handle where it showed how a customer paid them a tip of $2,020. What was even more surprising was that the total bill for the food and drinks, including tax, was $269.

Also Read: Customer Leaves a Symbolic Tip of $2,020 at Indian Restaurant in US to Bid Goodbye to 2020

Captioning the post, Masala Mantra Indian Bistro wrote that a $2,020 tip was given to their server Dawn. The post further mentioned that they cannot stop smiling and feeling happy for their employee. The restaurant mentioned in its post, “God bless this group of kind folks.” The year 2020 was especially hard for restaurant owners including theirs. However, this act of kindness made their year, as mentioned in the post.