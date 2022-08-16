YouTuber Gives Snake Robotic Legs and the Result is Truly Horrifying

A bizarre mechanical invention done by a YouTuber is gaining quite a traction on social media. Allen Pan, who runs a channel called Sufficiently Advanced, is quite popular for making interesting technological innovations. This time, Pan came up with an idea which involved giving robotic legs to a snake.

Citing his creation to his love for snakes, Pan developed robotic legs after “feeling bad” for the creature. “I actually feel bad for snakes. They lost their legs and nobody has even tried to find them. Nobody except for me. Snake lover Allen Pan,” he is heard saying in the video.

The invention involved a tube, to which, mechanical legs were attached. The legs, as explained by Pan, could be controlled wirelessly using the computer program. Coming to the testing of the creation, Pan brought a snake under the supervision of an expert and let the snake do the rest. The creature crawls into the tube and rests itself in it. The robotic legs seemed to work perfectly fine and mimicked how lizards walk.

Sharing the video, Pan, in the title wrote, “Giving snakes their legs back.” Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has managed to accumulate more than 21 lakh views. Netizens were quite entertained by Pan’s eccentric invention. “Finally, someone cares enough to give the snakes their legs back,” said one user. Another user quipped, “From snakes all over the world, Thank you Allen Pan.” One user suggested making his next video by “giving Komodo dragons wings.”

The video was also shared on Twitter and garnered more than 1.5 crore views. One user, reacting to the Twitter post wrote, “God took away their legs for a reason bro.”

Another said, “Science has gone too far.”

“The opening sequence to a B-rated horror sci-fi movie about snakes taking over the earth because we made the mistake of giving them legs,” said one user.

So, what do you think?

