'AltBalaji Insults Army' Trends after Desi YouTuber Objects Against Ekta Kapoor's New Show

'AltBalaji Insults Army' Trends after Desi YouTuber Objects Against Ekta Kapoor's New Show

Pathak has also explained why he felt the need to lodge a complaint against the producers.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Pathak, also known as Hindustani Bhau, has filed a police complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor in Mumbai, referring to them as "anti-national."

Pathak, who is a YouTuber, uploaded a video on Instagram, taken outside the police station in Khar, which he captioned saying, "Police complaint filed in the Khar Police Station against Ekta Kapoor. Police Complaint filed today by me against anti national people Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting our indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country."

Pathak has also explained why he felt the need to lodge a complaint against the producers. Ekta Kapoor is the founder of ALT Balaji, wholly owned by her production house, Balaji Telefilms. One of the web series on the ALT Balaji platform, "XXX" had an episode in its season 2 titled, "Pyaar aur Plastic", which has landed the show in a controversy.

According to Pathak, the show has a scene where an army jawaan's wife is seen having an extra marital affair while her husband is away on duty. In one of the scenes, the wife in question has her boyfriend put on her husband's uniform before proceeding to have sex with him. In his video, Pathak says that this is extremely disrespectful.


Following the footsteps of Pathak, several Indians have started the trend to ban the show on Twitter. #ALTBalajiInsultsArmy has been the top trend on Twitter since Tuesday morning.


