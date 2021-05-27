YouTuber Hired 50 Bodyguards at Rs 34 Lakh in 'Fake Celebrity' Challenge and it Worked Like a Charm

Have you ever wondered what’s it like to move around with your team of bodyguards like a celebrity? Well, YouTuber 'airrack' had that question too and he decided to actually hire bodyguards for a day to experience it. Sounds crazy, right? Well, that’s not even the craziest part of this thought, he actually went big and hired 50 bodyguards, which is 43 more bodyguards than the US President moves with.

Eric who is known for his crazy experimental videos on YouTube shared his experience of living a day with 50 bodyguards on his channel. The video has now gone viral getting over 3.7 million views and over 2 lakh likes.

It starts with 'airrack’ aka Eric Decker hiring 50 bodyguards and that costs him a whopping $47,000 (Rs 34 lakh which he later says was discounted into half). Eric then goes shopping for his 'celebrity clothes' for the feel to kick in. Taking the build-up process slow, he starts with 2 bodyguards and visits a beach with them acting like a celebrity. Up next was his stop at a shopping complex with 5 bodyguards where people confuse him for a movie star and start clicking pictures but soon, he had to move out as the situation gets a little chaotic with police involvement.

But he was in no mood to stop or slow it down. With an increased number of bodyguards Eric and his friend move to Runyon Canon Park which is famous for spotting celebrities hiking. But aren’t we waiting for the 50-bodyguard thing? Well, the wait was finally over as Eric and his 50 bodyguards make their way to a crowded downtown area. He even hired paparazzi. Eric can be seen surrounded by people clicking selfies with him thinking he was some movie star. He plays along and tells them he was in Shrek 3 and Titanic.

For the final mission of the video, Eric moves to a posh restaurant that is known for hosting famous celebrities. He makes his way to the entry of the restaurant with his 50 bodyguards before he is stopped and told that he can take only 7 of them inside. The video ends with Eric having his meal alone and sharing his final conclusion that 'it's lonely at the top.'

