YouTuber KSI Reveals He Lost Almost $2.8 Million in Crypto Market Crash

Famous gamer and Youtuber KSI claims to have lost about $2.8 million after the latest cryptocurrency market crash. He announced it on Twitter from his cryptocurrency account KSICRYPTO in a thread where he also revealed that he was going through a phase of depression. He explained in the thread how the losses made him depressed the previous year and he had to seek therapy to deal with the mental health troubles he was facing.

KSI continued the thread by announcing that he had put $2.8 million in the cryptocurrency Luna. But due to the crypto crash, his holdings first dropped to worth less than $50,000, and then to under $1000, all in a day.

“But that’s ok because I’m not dead. I’ve got my family, my friends and my vigorous work ethic haha,” he tweeted.

The Youtuber, however, did not seem too depressed about it as the subsequent tweets suggested that he values his family and friends more than money. He said, “Like I’m just in such a better place than I was last year. I guess you’ll see in the doc, but I was so lifeless last year. But anyway, I’ve learned a lot during this crypto phase. Was a lost soul before it, and now I’m more focused and happier than ever.”

7 hours after he posted the original thread, his holdings came down to $1000. He announced it on Twitter with a screenshot of his holdings and the caption – “My 2.8 million dollars is literally worth $1000 HAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Yeah I’m packing this in.”

Luna, the cryptocurrency KSI invested in, dropped 97% in value, also affecting the prices of many other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).

