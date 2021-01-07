YouTuber Lives in World's Smallest Airbnb of 25 Square Feet For 24 Hours

If you have ever wondered what life would be like in a tiny little home then you can watch YouTuber Ryan Trahan latest video. Ryan has lived in the world’s smallest Airbnb so you don’t have to.

The house on wheels was at Harvard University, Boston. It has been designed by sculptor Jeff Smith. Ryan rented the 25 square feet house for 24 hours and shared his experience on his YouTube channel which has more than 2.6 million subscribers.

Ryan even compared how the house looks next to a fridge and a shopping cart and honestly, the sight of it will make you feel suffocated. Referring to the former American wrestler and actor Dwanye ‘The Rock’ Johnson who is 6 ft 5 in tall, Ryan said, “I don’t think The Rock can fit in this house.”

Before entering the house which he rented on Airbnb, Ryan also met Jeff who also gave him some instructions about living in the tiny house. Once in the house, Ryan ate pizza with his friends and was even greeted by children in the area.

The YouTuber was also confronted by the cops who enquired what he was doing inside the green-coloured structure. When Ryan informed them that he has taken this challenge to live in the tiny house, cops instructed him to move away from the location.

For completing his challenge, Ryan received help from none other than the creator of the house Jeff and two strangers named Emily and Alina for rolling the house 1,600 metres away from the original location.

When the home was placed near Harvard, he had joked about the dangers of living in the house saying, “What’s dangerous about Harvard? Someone’s going to try and teach me calculus at midnight.”

However, when he was 1,600 metres away from the university, a person tried to break into the house in the middle of the night. In the video, this person could be seen aggressively trying to open the door of the house.

Later in the night, when Ryan decided to make popcorn to ease his ‘tension and pain,’ he instead almost started a fire.

After the two mishaps, he finally went to bed and woke up around 7:10 in the morning, completing his 24-hour challenge of living in the world’s smallest house.

The YouTuber defines the overall experience of living in the house as ‘super fun.’

The 9-minute-long video of his experience in the house has been watched more than 2 lakh times since it was uploaded almost a week ago on January 1.

Followers of the YouTuber are impressed with his achievement and are appreciating Ryan for completing the difficult task while many fans praised him for the editing of the video.