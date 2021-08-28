YouTuber Logan Paul Spends Rs 85 Lakh on NFT Rocks, Calls Them 'Digital History'

It may seem baffling to a layman how the obsession of investing in non-fungible tokens (NFT) has taken over the internet and the world of cryptocurrency. But everyday it only gets more bizarre. On Friday, YouTuber and celebrity boxing player Logan Paul tweeted that he spent $60k and $95k, in total $115k (Rs 84,52,132), to “snag” a pair of blockchain collectibles, which happen to be first rock NFT on Ethereum.

In his tweet, Paul mentioned that the first rock NFT on Ethereum “actually came before the Ether rock.” The YouTuber spent the exorbitant amount on a vague arrangement of 18 pixels that are meant to represent rocks. Paul admitted in the tweet, “I know it’s ridiculous but it’s digital history and I think they’re pretty cool.”

I literally left dinner last night to snag these. $60k and $95k. The first rock NFT on Ethereum @weliketherocks; actually came before the Ether rock. I know it’s ridiculous but it’s digital history and I think they’re pretty cool 😌 pic.twitter.com/0kfELpbyVe — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 27, 2021

For those who are quite invested in the NFT market that is mainly run by blockchain investments, this may look like a good purchase. The rocks are part of an NFT project called We Like the Rocks, that claims to have launched just before EtherRock in 2017. EtherRocks describe themselves as one of the first crypto collectible NFT-type projects on the Ethereum blockchain, having launched shortly after CryptoPunks.

The absurd amount of money that was spent on pixelated digital rocks got many netizens thinking how rich Paul is. As one user commented on the tweet, “F**k man how rich are you.”

Fuck man how rich are you— Jeremy siedlecki (@JeremyS89062317) August 28, 2021

You could have sent that ETH to my wallet 😥😥— Vishal Kumar (@traderdost) August 28, 2021

Another user pointed out that a person could have bought a house with that amount of money.

@LoganPaul: I only buy nfts that are cool and make sense, I don’t want a penguin on my wall. Also Logan: so guys I bought 2 rocks for the price of your house 😂😂 — Halie 🦋 (@hvliee) August 28, 2021

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA $95K FOR A ROCK AHAHAHAHAHAHHA— Numbskull (@Numbskull_TV) August 28, 2021

Another user pointed out how the NFT business is for the rich who just want to own bragging rights and show off their wealth, as the comment read, “No one thinks that those rocks are cool. They want to show how rich they are and flex on everyone that doesn't have one….get it right.”

No one thinks that those rocks are cool. They want to show how rich they are and flex on everyone that doesn't have one….get it right.— LumpeeGrendel (@KevinHe68811009) August 28, 2021

What do you think about this NFT purchase?

