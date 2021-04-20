YouTuber Mark Rober Opens Up on Raising Kid With Autism, Joins Hands With Celebs For Online Benefit

Popular YouTuber Mark Rober, best known for his do-it-yourself gadgets and fun science videos, opened up about his son in his recent video. The 41-year-old engineer revealed that his son has special needs. This was the first time that Mark talked about his son’s condition and explained how children with autism view the world differently. In the video, which is around 10 minutes, Mark shared some intimate moments that showed him and his son engaged in heartwarming conversations. Mark explained that he felt protective about his son and that is why he never shared anything about him.

Now, he has launched a fundraiser in collaboration with Next for Autism organisation where several celebrities will join him to raise funds for autistic adults. Mark explained that there are several organisations that help kids with autism but as they grow up and step into the real world not much support is extended to them. Autistic adults also need special support to get them through education and jobs, and hence with this upcoming fundraiser Mark and several celebrities hope to generate that awareness and money.

The video showed Mark explaining how a person with autism looks at the world in a different way. For an autistic person, every detail seeks their attention unlike others who can focus on a conversation in a loud public place. He also showed how his son likes to know a person’s favourite colour so that he can send them a letter with a page coloured with that colour and a personal note from his side.

The video did manage to show how autistic people do need special care and hence the upcoming fundraiser is crucial for their support and development in future. Mark will join late night show host Jimmy Kimmel, along with Jon Stewart, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Jack Black, Andy Samberg and a stellar collection of stars, YouTube creators, entertainers, comedians, musicians, athletes, and more in a three-hour, interactive, live streamed event as they raise money to support NEXT for AUTISM.

The event will take place on April 30. Check out the details here.

