YouTuber MKBHD ‘Reviewed’ Mac in His New Video and No, We Aren’t Talking About Apple

One of YouTube’s most trusted tech reviewers Marques Brownlee, had a special tech review this week. According to Marques, this tech product has received its highest rating ever and you must be wondering what could be so close to perfection?

Well, it is Mac, the in-house doggo of the MKBHD team. Yes, you read that right. The tech reviewer with over 13.8 million subscribers on YouTube reviewed his doggo Mac for the April Fool’s special. The video titled ‘The Best Mac I’ve Ever Reviewed!’ that came out on Thursday, presented a uniquely hilarious take on the adorable doggo. He starts the video by saying “today I am reviewing the most advanced tech have looked at yet on this channel."

In the nine-minute video, Marques is seen describing his pet canine as a tech product with a straight face. He describes Mac’s eyes as dual monochrome sensors with autofocus assisted by a middle sensor that the manufacturer calls a snout sensor. While its ears are microphone and audio processors. What’s more, he calls Mac a mid-size version with a mocha cream colour. He further says that every unit sold is a unique colourway.

He describes its built quality as solid and sturdy and says that over the years the software update of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) gets better. Mac also comes with best friend security guard features, which can be slightly different for every model. Marques says that Mac is programmed to identify a few best friends and then guard those best friends.

Describing its battery life, Marques says that it is okay but it is not amazing. The way you charge is not traditional sense there is no USB port. Mac needs overnight charging on its cushion which in tech terms is called an optional wireless charging pad. Although Mac does not come with the cushion, Marques highly recommends it.

The video also describes how although the AI does not come with a fit all cover if users do decide to get one, they should make sure that neither the front ventilation system nor the back exhaust system, which means the mouth and the excretion points of the doggo, get covered.

The video has been viewed over one million times since it was shared.