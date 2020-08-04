YouTuber MrBeast Ate 'World's Largest Pizza' by Challenging Professional Eater and Totally Regretted it

Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast likes to do things on a large scale.

Be it buying all cars in a dealership, tipping waiters thousands of dollars, adopting all dogs at a shelter, opening a free bank for strangers, buying billboards to support PewDiePie in sub war against T-Series, or planting 20 million trees, the popular YouTube personality has done it all.

MrBeast's latest challenge did not involve giving away any expensive gifts or donating life-changing sums of money to Twitch streamers but a challenge that left him and his team weighing more than when they took up the uphill task.

On August 2, MrBeast uploaded a new video titled "I Ate The World’s Largest Slice Of Pizza".

As the title suggests, the video involved eating huge slices of pie weighing 18 lbs (approx 8 kg).

To up the ante, the YouTuber invited Joey Chestnut over. If that name doesn't ring a bell, Chestnut is an American competitive eater who recently set a world record for downing 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Knowing very well that he (MrBeast) was no match to the world-record holder, the YouTuber teamed up with his friends Chris and Chandler to eat the pizza slice weighing 9 lbs in the fastest time possible and defeat Chestnut.

Just before they got to eating the "world's largest pizza", all the participants measured their weights first to know how much they had gained weight once they were done downing the slice. MrBeast + Chris + Chandler had a combined weight of 537 lbs (243 kg) while Chestnut weighed 229 lbs (103 kg).

From the get-go, Chestnut was miles ahead of MrBeast's team and a few minutes into the challenge, the YouTuber summoned more people from his team to beat the competitive eater.

At one point, MrBeast even offered $100,000 (Rs 75 lakh) to his friends to defeat Chestnut but it was too late. The winner was the obvious one but interestingly, now Chestnut weighed 21 lbs (9.5 kg) more.

This, however, isn't the first time MrBeast has gone big on a pizza.

In a video uploaded in March earlier this year, MrBeast had dined on a $70,000 (Rs 52 lakh) golden pizza with his friends.

MrBeast YouTube channel currently has 40 million subscribers with over 6 billion views on the platform.