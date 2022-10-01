YouTuber MrBeast Discusses Outlandish Plans for His Farewell

MrBeast, a popular YouTuber, already knows what his last video will be if and when he passes away. He shared the startling idea on an episode of Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast.

23-year-old Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a MrBeast is unquestionably one of the most popular content producers on YouTube. MrBeast has amassed well over 105 million subscribers, second only to PewDiePie, and has risen to the ranks thanks to his viral videos, interesting yet tough challenges, and side hustles like the MrBeast Burger and his feastables chocolate bars. This week, Mr Beast caused a stir for admitting that he turned down a ludicrous sum of money for his channel.

MrBeast is constantly trying to outdo himself and see what he can accomplish with his upcoming videos that are bigger or better. However, his last video ever would outperform all of his previous ones.

When discussing his intentions for his last video, which will be posted online after his passing, Donaldson sat down with comedian Andrew Schulz for an episode of the Flagrant podcast.

But MrBeast’s startling statements didn’t end there. He also stated that if he dies, his billion-dollar YouTube channel would be up for grabs, and his friends would need to put all of their efforts into the fight to keep it.

The YouTuber added that he’ll enlist three of his closest friends, Chandler, Karl Jacobs, and Chris, who will spontaneously enter a contest where the last person to keep their hand on his tombstone gets his channel.

MrBeast continued, adding “that is happening, mark my words. I don’t even know if I’ve really said it publicly. I tweeted it one time, but I’m serious I don’t give a ⁠— how much you guys cry, right [his friends should] put their hands on the tombstone and give the channel to whoever wins okay? And don’t bully them for it they’re just doing what I want.”

Additionally, he said that he has a comprehensive “game plan” with written instructions on how to carry out the challenge after he dies. He indicated he may need to revise it to add two more participants. In contrast to Schulz’s suggestion of a spectacular vista like Egypt, he made it clear that the challenge would probably occur “somewhere private.”

