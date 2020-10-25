YouTuber MrBeast Drove Uber for a Day and Let People Keep Car at the End of the Ride

22-year-old Jimmy Donaldson popularly known as MrBeast recently posted another video on YouTube where he drove Ubers for a day and gave away cars to anyone who booked his Uber.

The video is titled, "I Uber’d People And Gave Them A Lamborghini" and that pretty much sums up what MrBeast does. Mr Beast is the internet's own philanthropist and is well known for not just his viral videos but also for randomly giving away huge amounts of cash to unsuspecting bystanders. He has been known to give away prizes worth hundreds and thousands of dollars to anyone who performs the tasks set by him in his video challenges.

In the latest video, MrBeast literally gives away cars to anyone who books his Uber. And not just any car, it's a yellow Lamborghini Gallardo. In the video, MrBeast can be seen chatting with those riding his Uber (many of whom are unable to recognise him). At the end of the ride, he simply hands over the keys to the car, much to their shock.

Watch the video here:

MrBeast has come a long way in his YouTube journey. But before the video-sharing platform's very own philanthropist made it big and gave away islands, free cars and millions of dollars to random strangers, Mr Beast was struggling to make it big on YouTube. Yet, he kept at it for almost a decade.

Be it buying all cars in a dealership, tipping waiters thousands of dollars, adopting all dogs at a shelter, opening a free bank for strangers, buying billboards to support PewDiePie in sub war against T-Series, or planting 20 million trees, the popular YouTube personality has done it all.

The YouTuber has earned 44 million subscribers and 735,22,36,025 views across the platform. Him giving away one million subscribers to a fan recently shows his meteoric rise on YouTube. MrBeast started gaining momentum on YouTube after his awfully tiring and time-consuming videos became a rage on the Internet. Some of these included: 'Reading the Dictionary', 'Watching Paint Dry', 'Saying Logan Paul 100k Times' among others.