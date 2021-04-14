YouTuber MrBeast Just Gave Away Rs 7.5 Lakh in 'Bathing' With Snakes Challenge. Would You Try it?

Who doesn't like a make some quick money, right? Now imagine, if you had a chance to earn $10,000 in a matter of few minutes, what all could you do (legally of course)? If you thought you could do almost anything, this now-viral video from YouTuber MrBeast is just for you. ‘MrBeast’, whose original name is Jimmy Donaldson, shared a video titled 'Would You Sit In Snakes For $10,000?'on YouTube. It starts off with Jimmy standing with three guys around a bathtub filled with snakes. As a part of the challenge, he asks them to sit in the tub to earn $10,000. While two guys back off, one of them takes up the task and sits in the bathtub, while another person drops snakes on him. He successfully manages to complete the challenge and win the prize money.

The 14-minute video uploaded by MrBeast has got over 29 million views with people flooding the comments section with some of the bizarre challenges in the viral clip. Letting a tarantula crawl on you, sitting in a bathtub full of pickles and being in a room full of rats were some of the many challenges in the video that gave people a chance to win $10,000.

MrBeast gave away ten thousand dollars as part of the prize money for various challenges in the video.

The YouTuber is known for his unique giveaway videos. Last year, he gave away 40 cars worth millions as a gesture of gratitude to his viewers and fans as he completed the mark of 40 million subscribers on the popular video sharing site.

In other such giveaways for his fans, the 22-year-old YouTuber had given away Taco Bell gift cards worth $10,000, he also purchased a $ 7,00,000 island and gave it away to one of his supporters.

