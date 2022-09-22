YouTuber Performs Car Accident Experiment to Test iPhone 14's Crash Detection Feature

Apple, earlier this month, launched the new series of their flagship product and unveiled iPhone 14. Loaded with some novel features, including the much talked about Dynamic Island, the iPhone 14 series has gained quite a traction with the loyal customer base of the Cupertino-based company. Another feature that has become a significant point of discussion is this new feature called Crash Detection.

This novel feature allows the phone to detect a severe car crash and automatically connects the user to emergency services, along with notifying your contacts. To test this feature there needs to be a legitimate car crash, and a YouTuber, who took the company’s claims regarding the feature with a pinch of salt, did just that.

The YouTuber who runs a channel named TechRax recently shared a video of how he tested the iPhone14’s crash detection feature. In the video, the person is seen strapping a brand new iPhone14 Pro to the headrest of the front seat of a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan. The YouTuber crashes the remotely-controlled car into a pile of old vehicles. And guess what? The feature worked!

Watch the entire experiment here:

Although a bit delayed, by roughly about 10 seconds, the phone did get activated into an SOS mode and displayed a 20-second countdown before connecting the phone with emergency services. The YouTuber does that not once, but twice, and both times, iPhone14’s crash detection feature gets activated.

This feature, once activated, informs authorities if you have been in a car crash and sends your latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates. If a person is unresponsive or unconscious, the phone will send an audio message and inform emergency services about the mishap. The iPhone14’s GPS, barometer, high dynamic range gyroscope, barometer, and microphone, combined with an advanced motion algorithm, all work together, for the feature to work efficiently.

