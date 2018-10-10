YouTuber Pewdiepie Just Dropped a Diss Track on T-Series and It is Fire

The YouTube war is on. While it is pretty much a one-sided beef, the world's most subscribed YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka Pewdiepie is leaving no stones unturned to take digs at the #2 YouTube channel - T-Series.T-Series, an Indian music record label and film production company, founded by Gulshan Kumar in the 1980s, is inching closer to claiming the #1 position on YouTube and this development has got the entire Internet talking. Including YouTube king Pewds.While the Swedish content creator is backed by 66,802,893 subs, T-Series, on the other hand, is just a hair behind with 65,097,974 subs.Sensing the end is near, Pewdiepie recently dropped a diss track roasting T-Series and the YouTube community couldn't have asked for more.(Friendly warning: Strong language used)I don't like you T-SeriesNothing personal, kidBut I must go all outJust this onceBobs or vegana, whichever will it be?Sit the f*** down T-Series, I'm here to spill the real teaYou tryna dethrone me from spot on number oneBut you India, you lose so best think you haven't wonWhen I'm through with youWe're gonna be completely f***** done'Cause we only just begunI review you *clap clap*Zero, bye bitch, goneSo come on, T-SeriesLooking hungry for some dramaHere, let me serve your bitch lasagnaBitch lasagna, bitch lasagnaT-Series ain't nothing but a bitch, lasagnaDropped on 5th October, the diss track has raked 7.5 million views with a million likes.When the subscriber war first came to light two months ago, T-Series was behind by as many as 6 million followers. The difference right now is less than 2 million.However, several users on the Internet believe that there's no comparison between the two channels. While the Swedish gamer is an independent creator, T-Series is a full-fledged music production company. YouTube’s search and recommendation algorithm also benefits musical artists more than independent YouTube creators.T-Series joined YouTube in 2006 and has released 12,699 videos since. Pewdiepie, who joined the platform in 2010, has 3622 videos to his name.