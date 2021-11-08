YouTuber Plays 'Squid Game' With Strangers on Omegle, Awards $456 to Winner

South Korean survival show Squid Game has become a defining pop culture moment of 2021. It has inspired several memes, Halloween costumes, and now even an Omegle chat idea. A recent video shared on YouTube by musician and content creator Rob Landes shows how he played an online version of Squid Game with his Omegle matches. The video shared this weekend shows Rob dressed as a pink soldier with a black mask which came with a square shape. Rob changed his voice to sound just like the masked soldiers in the hit Netflix show as he spoke to his Omegle matches. The video starts with Rob disguised as the pink soldier and asking his Omegle contenders if they wish to play three simple games and win $456 (Rs 33,813). It should be noted that in the original Netflix show, the winner of the survival game wore the iconic 456 number, hence Rob also announced a similar number of prize money.

Some of the matches on Omegle were quite surprised, as they saw the pink soldier from Squid Game, sitting across them on their screens. Many contenders instantly agreed to participate in the virtual Squid Game inspired money-winning game. Rob addressed his viewers on YouTube as the VIPs, who view the game as it unfolds. He even urged his audience to place their “bets” on the likely winner in the comments.

The first game included seven players from Omegle who were asked to complete 30 sit-ups or push-ups in one minute. In this version of Squid Game, the penalty for failure to complete the task was the instant disconnection of the call. In the first round, players were seen showcasing their physical fitness. As the timer for the game began, Rob started playing music from the Netflix show on his violin. Out of seven, six players qualified for the second round.

In the following game, the six players on Omegle were asked to take up the bottle-flip challenge. The six players were seen in an intense one minute struggle to flip the water bottle and land it on its base. This round saw the elimination of three more players. In the last round, players were asked to toss a coin and guess if it landed on heads or tails, three times. The player who guessed the outcome correctly all three times won the exam.

Rob’s YouTube video received over 60k views since it was shared on Saturday.

