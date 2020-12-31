YouTuber Puts Brand New PlayStation 5 Through Industrial Shredder for 'Experiment'

The internet is replete with all kinds of videos and information which may or may not be useful for many. However, it also features several videos that have their own fan base which ranges from product, movie reviews to unboxing and destroying gadgets and other daily life things as an experiment.

One such video of shredding a brand-new gaming console just for the sheer fun of it has enraged several online users.

A YouTube account by the name of Captain Crunch Experiments, who makes and shares videos of crushing everything from an iPhone to PlayStation, has now gone a step further by posting a new shred-video of a brand-new PlayStation 5 (PS5), right down from the box and destroying every part of it from the box, including the controller, console itself until there’s nothing but little pieces of it left. The new video has now enraged several users, as many have been saving up for a long time to get one all year along.

Captain Crunch added fuel to the contentious video by stating below the video to, ‘Play more outside, less inside on your computer’. This seemingly disturbing line has rolled many eyes so far and especially for folks who had a tough time watching their favourite gaming console being shredded to pieces.

Japanese electronics giant Sony released its PlayStation 5 gaming console last month and since then, the gaming enthusiasts globally have been trying to get their hands on one and several have been unlucky so far. It has so far been Sony’s biggest console release this year and Captain Crunch’s placing a new PS5 into a shredder added fuel to the whole incident.

Watch the video here:

The video has so far garnered over 4.28 lakh views on the popular video-sharing platform. Understandably, it has not gone well with online users as it also gained more than 33,000 dislikes. It ensued a slew of comments from angry users who took to the comments section in the video to express their displeasure.

One user said, “Some people just want to watch burn.” Annoyed by the video visuals, another wrote he’ll be setting aside his PS5 in the other room while jokingly adding that “it doesn’t have to watch this.”

Another user comparing the video to an already testy year wrote, “How Can 2020 Get Even More Worse?” Yet another added, “Satan watching this video be like: Yes, he is the chosen one.”