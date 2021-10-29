YouTuber Rents Helicopter to Solve 'Controversial' Physics Question in US Olympiad

How does a uniform cable beneath a helicopter hang? This physics question on the qualifying exam for the 2014 US Physics Olympiad team had gone viral, simply because no one could agree on the answer. Years later, science YouTuber Derek Muller, who runs the very popular channel “Veritasium" rented a helicopter and turned the scenario into a real one in an attempt to find an answer to the question. In the video. Muller begins by reading the question from the 2014 qualifying exam for the US Physics Team. The question reads, “A helicopter is flying horizontally at a constant speed. A perfectly flexible uniform cable is suspended beneath the helicopter. Air friction on the cable is not negligible. Which of the following diagrams best shows the shape of the cable as the helicopter flies through the air to the right?"

Ahead of his experiment, Muller also conducted a poll on his channel along with the options given in the question paper. While most people thought option C was correct, curiously enough, no one voted for option E.

Image credits: Veritasium / YouTube

Explaining the answer in his video, Muller said that there were two external forces acting upon the rope- gravity, which pulled it downwards, and air resistance that moved it to the left. Muller used a battle rope similar to the ones found in gyms. He said, “When flying along at constant speeds, these forces must be perfectly balanced by the tension in the rope."

Muller also attached a kettlebell and a parachute separately to the rope during the experiment. In his experiment, Muller concluded by saying that depending on what was attached to the rope, the answer could either be options B, C, or D. However, with nothing attached to the rope, as in the original question, the right answer would be option B.

Earlier, Muller had uploaded a video on his channel on May 29 showing how Blackbird, a wind-powered vehicle built by Rick Cavallaro, could outrun the wind itself. When a physicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, Alexander Kusenko saw the video, he wrote to Muller that the claim was wrong. Kusenko was sure that for Blackbird to work the way Muller claimed, laws of physics had to be violated. That is why when Muller invited him for a $10,000 (Rs.7,47,145) bet, he readily agreed.

The witnesses to this bet were celebrity science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson and the famous scientist Sean Caroll. Kusenko also presented his rebuttal to Muller’s claims with calculations in a presentation in a video meeting with the witnesses and then posted it on the web. As per the agreement of the bet, Muller had to successfully demonstrate a model vehicle that worked on the same principles as Blackbird.

Later on July 1, Muller informed in another video on his channel that he had won the bet and Kusenko had transferred the $10,000 amount to him.

