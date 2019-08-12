YouTuber Slammed For Claiming that Women's Lipstick in Business World 'Simulates Sexual Arousal'

A Canadian YouTuber and podcast host, Stefan Molyneux is receiving flak on Twitter after he claimed that women shouldn't put on lipstick in ' a business world' as it 'simulates sexual arousal'.

Stefan took to Twitter to bizarrely compare a woman wearing lipstick at an office meeting with a man wearing a 'giant artificial boner'.

So strange. Do you know that female lipstick simulates sexual arousal? Can you imagine a man showing up for a business meeting with a giant artificial boner straining at his pants? Yet lipstick is perfectly acceptable in the business world. — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) August 9, 2019

Not stopping at that, Molyneux then proceeded to post a series of tweets to substantiate and defend his claim.

boom "The association between lip colour contrast and attractiveness in women's faces may be attributable to its association with oxygenated blood perfusion indicating oestrogen levels, sexual arousal, and cardiac and respiratory health."https://t.co/8RxHhFD0yE — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) August 10, 2019

Lipstick realities: "Red lips have been considered attractive in women in geographically and temporally diverse cultures, possibly because they mimic vasodilation associated with sexual arousal." I get it ladies, you don't want to give up your power to manipulate men. Too bad. — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) August 10, 2019

"In black-and-white photographs, increased luminance contrast enhances femininity and attractiveness in women's faces, but reduces masculinity and attractiveness in men's faces."https://t.co/8RxHhFD0yE — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) August 10, 2019

This 'claim', however, did not go down very well with Netizens.

Did you know that the color red enhances a man’s attractiveness? Let’s ban red ties, red cars, red socks. F*ck the colour red. In fact, financial success has been known to stimulate female arousel. Break all your watches, take the bus to work, foreclose your homes so we can cope. — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) August 10, 2019

To be fair, a tie can be classified as a sexual display also. It's like a giant arrow pointing to the crotch. — Corey Graham (@corey_gman) August 9, 2019

PSA ladies, don't ever get in an elevator with this walking red flag — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) August 9, 2019

I want this tweet printed onto bricks that I can then throw at all the people who ever told me Stefan was a serious thinker — Dan Paradis (@dan_paradis_mtl) August 9, 2019

Are you advocating for women to not have to wear makeup to function in society cuz hell yeah man you a feminist bro Also lemme know where I can get me some male lipstick — rhea butcher (@RheaButcher) August 9, 2019

It’s “adorable” how some insecure and fragile men believe that we women put on lipstick for them. — Impeach Indict Imprison 45 (@RockaCutie) August 11, 2019

Yes, as an aging woman I feel it's important to keep up the appearance of fertility with lipstick. It fools everyone. When I go natural with my thin colorless lips, people act surprised, like, "Wow, I thought you were fertile." — Donna Harless ⭐⭐⭐ (@DonnaHarless7) August 11, 2019

