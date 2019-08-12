Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

YouTuber Slammed For Claiming that Women's Lipstick in Business World 'Simulates Sexual Arousal'

Several Twitterati had raging reactions and arguments to such a strong claim of the YouTuber. Although he tried to come with other tweets trying to justify his claims, but none earned him any good.

News18.com

Updated:August 12, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
YouTuber Slammed For Claiming that Women's Lipstick in Business World 'Simulates Sexual Arousal'
Several Twitterati had raging reactions and arguments to such a strong claim of the YouTuber. Although he tried to come with other tweets trying to justify his claims, but none earned him any good.
Loading...

A Canadian YouTuber and podcast host, Stefan Molyneux is receiving flak on Twitter after he claimed that women shouldn't put on lipstick in ' a business world' as it 'simulates sexual arousal'.

Stefan took to Twitter to bizarrely compare a woman wearing lipstick at an office meeting with a man wearing a 'giant artificial boner'.

Not stopping at that, Molyneux then proceeded to post a series of tweets to substantiate and defend his claim.

This 'claim', however, did not go down very well with Netizens.

| Edited by: Shreya Basak
