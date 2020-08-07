YouTuber Slayy Point Has Convinced the Desi Internet That Everyone is 'Binod'

In a stand-up gig back in February, Anubhav Singh Bassi had famously said, "Koi sense hai iss baat ki? (Does this even make sense?)" and the comedian had pretty much summed it all.
2020 is a year of bizarre trends and if the Internet had already convinced you that everything around you is cake, think again.
Because a month later following the weird dessert trend, everything and everyone now is Binod.
Who is Binod, you ask?
Slayy Point, a famous YouTube channel run by Abhyudaya and Gautami recently went down the rabbit hole that is the Indian comments section in one of their videos and a meme was born.
Both Abhyudaya and Gautami gave us a glimpse of what really goes on in the "filthy" comments section of videos where the commenters leave behind stuff that will have you scratching your heads. From "thoko likes" to penning down out of context poetries, a lot goes on in the comments' world.
Titled "Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)," one of the comments that stood out in their now-viral video was from a certain person Binod Tharu who simply wrote "Binod". Was he marking his territory? Probably.
But guess what? Internet latched on to it so much so that Binod has become the top trend on microblogging site Twitter.
#binod keeps trending on twitter ,, and his name on rest social media.Meanwhile #binod : pic.twitter.com/pUOBb9iv10— आह्म ब्रह्मास्मि (@aahmm_brahmasmI) August 6, 2020
Me seeing #binod trending: pic.twitter.com/dnuthGMLSA— Confettis&love (@TheDivaaaaaa) August 6, 2020
Meanwhile #binod after seeing this trend pic.twitter.com/CLQcxV3pa5— मयंक 🌋 (@memes_walaaa__) August 6, 2020
Everyone rn #binod pic.twitter.com/Cq9PbkiWm0— BBD 🐒 (@ERascala) August 6, 2020
Why #binod why ? pic.twitter.com/hJKMiZtoGp— Anonymous (@theshitposter_) August 6, 2020
*Everyone is in love with the name #binod *Meanwhile Vinod: pic.twitter.com/NeqbmPpanI— Neeshantt (@thenishantrana) August 7, 2020
Probably #binod is more popular than @SlayyPoint now— icamehereforbts (@NathTiasa) August 6, 2020
Me to myself who was trending #binod today pic.twitter.com/zo1XMGpmB0— ST_Love⁷ (@BaaraSingha) August 7, 2020
#binod No one :Memers rn : pic.twitter.com/dWVpJltiif— Raiyu (@Raiya_58) August 6, 2020
When I See People Trending #binod pic.twitter.com/qlM8jtnSLt— (@ritika_upadhya) August 6, 2020
#binod is now trending on Twitter*Le memers be like:- pic.twitter.com/6nNIXLApoi— H I M A N S H U (@broken_kundan_) August 6, 2020
Nation wants to know..!! #binod pic.twitter.com/1xkNoBT4fS— kuchhbhi_1 (@1Kuchhbhi) August 7, 2020
I found the real picture of #binod pic.twitter.com/mswhEsMCAI— The Engineer Bro (@theengineerbroo) August 6, 2020
FIXED IT!!! #binod pic.twitter.com/VP0QQuKCN9— HarAnuragBasuNahiHota (@Anu_rag_Singh_) August 6, 2020
Sorry to beak it, but I am #binod pic.twitter.com/dsNsnPuwEt— Diksha Thakur (@imdiksha_thakur) August 6, 2020
#binod after writing B I N O D in the commentLe binod: pic.twitter.com/wj6h76iqmO— प्रधान (@black_sparrow12) August 6, 2020
Everyone to #binod:- pic.twitter.com/QBoO5cKkOJ— Paapi Gudiya (@epic_meme00) August 6, 2020
#binod trending on twitter* Binod right now : pic.twitter.com/A2ub6KBokK— Haunted Memer (@HauntedMemer) August 6, 2020
#binod after watching his name trend: pic.twitter.com/Kn11VEYCka— Mahendra Jadav (@MahendraaJadav) August 6, 2020
Forgotten hero..@SlayyPoint #binod #पिकुंकुमार pic.twitter.com/N1VXGxxadn— so I (@Ankur42887396) August 1, 2020
Credits goes to @SlayyPoint #binod pic.twitter.com/bOh3dD2VPk— _man_of_meme_culture (@manofmculture) August 1, 2020
This is where it all started.
The meme has gotten so popular in the past few days that Slayy Point went ahead and changed the description in "About" section on their YouTube channel to this:
In conclusion, we'd like to say... Binod.