YouTuber Solves Cold Case By Finding Car of Teenagers Missing Since 2000

A 42-year-old YouTuber has solved a 21-year-old cold case of two missing teenagers in Tennessee, United States. Jeremy Sides, who runs a YouTube channel called ‘Exploring with Nug’,dives into rivers and lakes to conduct searches using his sonar equipment. On December 4, Sides premiered a 20-minute video on his YouTube channel that showed him investigating and finding a submerged car at the bottom of Calfkiller River. When he dived to have a look at the number plate, he found out that it was a match for the car in which two teenagers went missing.

On the night of April 3, 2000, 18-year-old Erin Foster and 17-year-old Jeremy Bechtel had attended a party, as per a 2012 report by Knox News. The teenagers were last seen around 10 pm that night in Foster’s car, which was a black Pontiac Grand Am. They went missing after that. Authorities found the case baffling as it was two victims who they could not find. There was no crime scene and no evidence.

21 years later, Sides picked the case for investigation, as it matched his skillset – diving into lakes and rivers. Last month, Sides searched for a few nearby lakes and did not find anything. Then he came to the Calfkiller River. On the evening of November 30, Sides’ sonar device showed that there was a car-shaped object at the bottom of the river. The next morning, Sides dived in to find the submerged vehicle and took out its license plate. Then he compared it to the case details and it was a match.

In the video, Sides can be seen calling the White County’s sheriff Steve Page to report his findings. The video also includes Sides’ meeting with the sheriff when the sheriff calls him “White County’s hero.”

Sides’ revelation resulted in the reopening of the Foster and Bechtel case. Authorities claim to find human remains and missing teenagers’ articles. As per a report by the New York Times, the authorities told Bechtel’s father that they thought the teenagers had been in a car accident.

