YouTuber Spends 50 Hours Buried Alive in Coffin, Watch Viral Video

People do all kinds of things ranging from crazy, weird to exceptional to set new records or to just test their limit. One such person who clearly falls in this category of people is Jimmy who runs his YouTube channel by the name of Mr Beast. In a rather unbelievable incident, he spent as many as 50 hours inside a coffin which was buried in an open area. To give it a more authentic look, he had also got a customised tombstone made for the stunt.

In the nearly 13 minutes long clip, Jimmy has described his experience and has also included what his friends were upto while he was buried. During the course of the video he also describes the challenges that he faced, which included not being able to move much, getting bored and not pooping for 50 hours. To perhaps keep him occupied, his friends also pulled off funny pranks including changing the colours of the light in his coffin, peeing over the spot where he had been buried, and bursting crackers at the spot.

Jimmy also informs the viewers that he has taken all precautionary measures and also has a medic with him in case things go down south. The clip takes an interesting turn after Mr Beast finds a fly in his coffin. In the time-lapse bits of the video, he can be seen twisting and turning in order to get comfortable in the coffin. Another interesting part is that he is constantly in touch with his friend through a walkie-talkie.

He gave an update after completing 24 hours in the coffin. Jimmy informed his viewers that he does not feel good as he has a bad headache and has also started to feel claustrophobic. Furthermore, he says that he is smelling bad and has also eaten all his food.

In the end, when he comes out of the coffin after 50 hours, he says, “That was stupid. I have a massive headache and I’m starving.” His video as expected has spread like wildfire on the internet and people have flooded his social media with all kinds of reactions.