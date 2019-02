YouTuber 'Superwoman' Lilly Singh Revealed She is Bisexual and Fans are Losing It

✅ Female

✅ Coloured

✅ Bisexual

Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers.



No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same x



❤️



— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

WE'RE SO PROUD OF YOU IM LEGIT CRYING pic.twitter.com/j6bLs3mAdi — Jasmine ️‍ (@Lillys_Snacccc) February 25, 2019



proud of you bbg ❤️ so happy you’re finally comfy enough to say this out loud!!!!!

— MEDICATE STREAM & DL NOW! (@TheGabbieShow) February 25, 2019

Me rn pic.twitter.com/LVfRz2tEbx — Humble The Poet (@humblethepoet) February 25, 2019

YO WHAT HIGHKEY FELL OFF MY CHAIR but you’ve always been unstoppable despite any obstacles - love u always ❤️ — Siham (@TeamSuperUK) February 25, 2019



I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!

— Hannah Hart (@harto) February 25, 2019



I commend you for your courage to speak your truth. I know it wasn't easy for you, but just know that you have the love and support of so many people.

Sending Love and support from a

✅Female

✅ African-American

✅Lesbian



❤️



— Michelle Brown (@MICKIE66) February 25, 2019

Thank you so much for the love and positivity. Words can’t describe how much it means. I appreciate you all. Group hug ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

YouTube star Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has come out as bisexual on Twitter and fans cannot keep calm anymore.Taking to the microblogging site, the viral Canadian content creator, comedian and social media influencer wrote, "Female, Coloured, Bisexual" along with emoji checkboxes ticked green."Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers," Singh wrote. "No matter how many “boxes” you check, I encourage you to do the same."Posted on Sunday, the tweet has since gone viral with over 67,000 'likes'. People on Twitter, especially fans of Superwoman, congratulated her on her courage for coming out while many from the LGBTQIA+ community also cheered. In fact, she received so much support from her fans that she posted a follow-up thank you message on Monday to acknowledge all the love.Singh, who was listed as the 10the highest paid YouTuber 2017 by Forbes, recently took a hiatus from her YouTube channel Superwoman and opened up about her mental health, receiving huge support from her fanbase. and this revelation is sure to make it more inclusive and rainbow coloured, just like the Singh's colourful online personality.