YouTuber 'TheDooo' Just Played 'Channa Mereya' on Omegle and Desi Fans are in Awe

A recent video that is going viral features an Omegle video chat with none other than ‘TheDooo.’ TheDooo is an American musician and YouTuber who plays video games on the video-sharing platform but what he is truly famous for is shredding his guitar like there is no tomorrow. The video that we are talking about is from his famous Omegle series where he hops on and asks strangers to request him a song on his guitar. In the video, his fan recognises him by seeing just his arms (TheDooo doesn’t ever show his face). “Bro I’m telling you I love your arms. That’s the only reason I started watching. Your arms are beautiful," he says.

The fan then asks him if he would be willing to play a Bollywood song and then requests him to play ‘Channa Mereya,’ a song featuring Ranbir Kapoor from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.’ The video has been uploaded on the artists’ YouTube channel. Since uploaded, it has garnered over 948K views.

Several Indian fans have commented on the video. “The fact that he made his guitar to sound like a bass and actually like.. make it sound like one is fu**in amazing. I’m no good at bass but I know when a guitar is faking the sound of one, and I would say it sounds really fuckin good for just a guitar mimicking the sound of one. I absolutely love when he plays the extra sounds live there and not have it premixed n all," wrote a YouTube user in the comment section. Another person wrote, “Adding bass parts with the regular guitar solos has really made the songs a lot more amazing. It gives us the original vibe as well. Keep up the good work man! Putting a smile on the face of everyone. Love you TheDooo!"

Not just the Bollywood song ‘Channa Mereya,’ but he also played several other songs. Further, into the video, he comes across a girl who has been watching a show called “Shameless." She goes on to explain to him how the show is all about sex and drugs. She asks him to play a song called ‘Sexy drug’ and so he does.

