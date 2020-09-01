YouTuber Under Fire for Dyeing His Girlfriend Blue while Pulling an 'Abusive' Viral Prank

There are so many videos on the internet of couples doing pranks on each other and such clips leave people in splits. But, a prank by YouTube star Kristen Hanby on his girlfriend did not go down well with some of the netizens.

Hanby on August 29 uploaded a video of the prank on his YouTube channel. In that video, he is seen pouring the blue fabric dye into his girlfriend Jasmine Woodward’s bubble bath. The title of the clip reads, “I DYED MY GIRLFRIEND BLUE!!!!!”

After finding that her body has turned blue, she seems furious while Hanby laughs. She even appears worried, wondering when the colour would come off. But, towards the end of the video, Jasmine is also seen laughing.

The video has received more than 3.5 lakh views. Responding to it on YouTube, one user said he can’t believe that Hanby and Jasmine are together after this.

A person expressed surprise, saying how Hanby is still alive, another wrote that his girlfriend is going to leave him.

Poking fun at the YouTuber, a user said he is doing everything to break up with his girlfriend.

A netizen wrote that Jasmine has become Avatar, referring to a Hollywood movie in which the characters’ bodies were blue.

The video also found its way to Twitter. Posting it on the micro-blogging site, a user said she did not find this funny at all.

i don’t find this funny at all omg pic.twitter.com/Qp53Vv5iih — m o l l s. ᓚᘏᗢ (@juustmolls) August 29, 2020

A twitterati stated Hanby is humiliating his girlfriend for social engagements.

I know this is a joke but it still low key abuse, I mean he’s humiliating her for social engagement — Bea (@bohemianbx) August 29, 2020

A woman shared a clip showing how she would have reacted if it had happened to her.

If that happened to me.... pic.twitter.com/44gViGOfHb — Amber Alexander (@KetchupSnowman) August 30, 2020

Talking of skin health, a person wrote, "Ph balance is probably gonna be off the charts, yeast infection is on the way, skin is going to be irritated as fuck and possibly itchy, the dye is going to take forever to come off of her skin, and this is embarrassing for her."