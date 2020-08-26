YouTuber Who Live-streamed His Entire Life Since 2019 Now Wants to Give You a Peek in His Toilet

In today’s time it is safe to say that anyone gets a sneak-peek into other people’s life through social media. In fact, the popular belief is that one can find out all basic information about a person through his or her social media profiles.

One man, however, has taken this invasion of his own privacy to a new level. He is live streaming his entire life for nearly two years now. This includes his daily routine like eating, sleeping, meeting friends and other personal activities.

According to a report published in the Insider, a 22-years-old man named Michael Gerry decided to live stream his entire life in January 2019. In order to do so he went along with his camera everywhere. He had mounted one of them on his shoulder, setup cameras in his bedroom and computer.

Michael, who is a college dropout, live streams his life on YouTube, DLive, and Twitch. The streams are running 24/7 and switch as per the activity depending upon his location.

The addition to this already ongoing live stream is that he will now also be including his washroom activities in it. He is doing this in the last leg of his mission.

Speaking about why he chose to do something as this, he said, “I had a pretty ironclad plan for what was going to happen, I was going to goof around, and then I was going to die. The project was the only thing that was interesting or exciting enough for it to be an alternative to death”.