YouTuber Who Told Everyone to Buy Bitcoin in 2013 is Now Living a Lavish Life With Crypto Money

While many are still trying to understand the crypto market, a man named Davinci Jeremie from Chile saw the future growth of Bitcoin and even advised others to adopt it eight years ago. Jeremie posted a video on YouTube in May 2013 where he advised his subscribers to buy Bitcoin when it was still trading at $1. The predictions were spot on as Bitcoin saw an exponential rise in its value and looks like he made quite a fortune out of his vision. Jeremie, now, lives a lavish life which one can see on his Instagram account. He often checks in to places like Monte Carlo and Dubai. Jeremie is also seen chilling in private places, yachts and other exotic locations.

Jeremiem, who describes himself as Family Man, Programmer, YouTuber, and early Bitcoin adopter’, captioned the most recent post: “Me living like a boss!" Looks like his Bitcoin prediction contributed a lot to his current lifestyle. Along with the video, Jeremeiem motivated people to invest in Bitcoin as the investment was really low at $1 and even if it all sank, it’s not a big amount. He added that he wants people to thank him when the prediction comes true. He goes on to explain Bitcoin and its trading in the video. Jeremie truly gave a ‘million dollar idea’ in the video.

Meanwhile, Jeremie tweeted to reassure investors of the crypto market that the recent slump in Bitcoin value was nothing to be worried about. He asserted that people who have invested in Bitcoin for the long term are very unlikely to lose any money. Bitcoin is currently the largest cryptocurrency.

Do the impossible buy and hold #Bitcoin for long term like retirement your risk is the same as an asteroid hitting the planet, thus it’s a good bet.— Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) May 18, 2021

Bitcoin and other crypto coins have been witnessing a downward trend for the last 10 days.

