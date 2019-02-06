LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

YouTuber Writes Down Names of All His Subscribers Then Thanks Them Individually

An elderly YouTuber from Portugal has managed to grab the Internet's attention by doing some wholesome-grandpa things on his channel.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
YouTuber Writes Down Names of All His Subscribers Then Thanks Them Individually
Image credit: Nilson Izaias Papinho / YouTube
Loading...
Bored of PewDiePie vs T-Series drama?

Look no further because an elderly YouTuber from Portugal has managed to grab the Internet's attention by doing some wholesome-grandpa things on his channel.

Nilson Izaias Papinho, who is only 29 videos old on the video-streaming site, loves talking about his garden, flowers and even making DIY slimes (he has 7 videos dedicated just to slime making!) but when Nilson isn't documenting his skills on tape, he is simply writing down the name of his YouTube subscribers in a notebook and thanking them individually for following his work.

Too pure for the world, right?

Nilson painstakingly notes down the name of each and every user who subscribes to his channel and extends his gratitude towards them by reading out their names in separate videos.

He started this unique gesture of showing appreciation to the world a couple of months ago and has been posting them since.




Noticing Nilson's adorable habit, the Internet decided to return the kindness in subscribers.

By January end, he had a humble following of 7K subscribers. And the days that followed next, Nilson's channel exploded by monumental proportions.

At the time of writing this, the elderly Portuguese YouTuber has nearly 2.5 million subscribers.

Yes, it really happened.

subs

(via Socialblade)

Now, we aren't sure how Nilson will thank his new subs individually but till he finds a solution to this uphill task, you can watch his other videos here.

Slime making.



Nilson having his breakfast. (don't miss the cake)



Nilson showing off his beautiful garden.




Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram