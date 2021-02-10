WATCH: YouTuber Buys Cars from Strangers and Gives It Back to Them in Wholesome Video

The joy of giving is unparalleled, and if you do not believe in that then a recent YouTube video by BigDawsTv might change your mind. The YouTuber surprised five people in his recent video as he bought their cars and later gave it back, letting them to keep the money too.

The nine-minute-46-second video shows how Daws goes up to six different people who had put their cars up for sale on Facebook MarketPlace and Craigslist. He tells his followers in the video that once he buys the cars he will return them the keys and let them keep the money as well. The first person who comes up in the video is a middle-aged man who is selling his maroon colour PT Cruiser. Daws introduces himself to the owner and praises his car. The YouTuber goes on to tell the owner that Tesla automobile owner Elon Musk sent one of the PT Cruisers into space and it holds a special value to the business tycoon. The owner seems impressed with this information and says that he might want to keep it now since its value might shoot up in the market.

However, he agrees to sell the car to Daws for $1,100. But Daws surprises the car seller after he returns the car keys and papers to him and asks him to keep the money as well. The car owner is clearly shocked as he asks, "Are you from heaven?"

The YouTuber then goes on to surprise a woman who was handing him the papers and the key for the red car that she sold for $1300 after he says that she can keep all of it to herself. The woman is perplexed at first as she asks him if he was doing it for real. Daws replies to the woman and says, 'Yes, I just wanted to buy it and give it to you.' The woman asks him again if he is serious and says that she feels that she is getting "punked". A man next to the woman goes up to Daws and shakes hands with him calling his gesture as "completely awesome".

The video has garnered over 3,34,680 views on YouTube since it was shared on Monday.