YouTubers Find Videogame Collection Worth Rs 73 Lakh Buried Under Maggots

In a ‘cheap finds gold mines’ incident, a YouTuber couple found a vintage video games collection worth Rs 73 lakh in an abandoned house in the United States. The collection had factory-sealed copies of a range of video games such as Viva Pinata, which was released in 2006 to The Legend of Zelda Wind Waker that was out in 2002. Released some 15-20 years ago, these games hold special value for retro game lovers and has a huge market value. The games recovered from the house were sold for about Rs 73 lakh. Three videos of the uncovering of the games were uploaded by a channel named ‘Cheap Finds Gold Mines,’ which is run by Aimee and Korbin. The couple paid Rs 29,400 to enter the house and made a cut of about Rs 14.6 lakh after splitting the treasure with other resellers.

Aimee and Korbin resell stuff that they buy from various yard sales, thrift stores and other places. When they got a message that there is a game collector’s abandoned house, they immediately went there to see what they could find.

In the videos the couple has uploaded, they appear hunting for games through swarming roaches, maggots and the debris with other decaying stuff that was piled up in the house. They found factory-sealed copies of many 2000s video games in a room that was locked for 20 years. During their hunt, the couple focussed on the sealed copies buried in heaps of other stuff. The owner of the house also had hunted for a heap of games which the couple bought for about Rs34,700.

According to Aimee, the house belonged to a person on the spectrum who had lost a loved one. After the loss, he neglected the maintenance of the house and began collecting video games. In 2019, he moved out with the help of his niece Stephanie. In a video, Stephanie expressed her happiness that she got some good people good stuff.

