YouTubers Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are Engaged and Internet is Crying Tears of Joy

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams, who have been dating for the past three years have decided to take the big leap.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2019, 5:23 PM IST
Images posted by Shane Dawson / Twitter.
No conspiracy theories here.

YouTube celebrities Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams, who have been dating for the past three years have decided to take the big leap. "He said yes," wrote Dawson while announcing his engagement with Adams across social media platforms.

The couple were out celebrating their third anniversary together when Dawson decided to go down on his knees and propose to the love of his life.

"THIS IS THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE AHHHHHHHHH!!!! THANK U GUYS FOR ALL THE LOVE MY HEART IS LITERALLY GONNA EXPLODE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," 30-year-old Dawson wrote while making the big reveal.







The star that he is, Adams was all cheerful.

"we’re engaged!! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you❤️ I’ve never been happier in my whole entire life!!" he wrote.




Dawson later took to his Instagram account and wrote at length expressing his gratitude towards his partner.

"Ryland, thank you for making the last 3 years the happiest time of my life. Thank you for sleeping next to me even though i sweat through the sheets. Thank you for making me smile and reminding me how loved I am in real life even when I’m being cancelled online. Thank you for letting me cover you in fake tattoos and wigs for videos and sometimes just for a fun saturday night.

Thank you for loving me unconditionally and reminding me everyday that i should love myself too. I thank the universe everyday for bringing you into my life and I can’t wait to start a future with you and start every day thinking about how lucky I am. I love you more than i can ever even explain in words. -Shane ❤️:,)"

The news of their favourite YouTubers getting engaged was enough to send fans gasping for air.


















































