YouTubers Who Put Up Billboard in LA to Find Friend a Date Have Found a Perfect Match

The team of YouTube channel Yes Theory, being an extravagant bunch, bought a billboard in Los Angeles to advertise their teammate and friend TommyakaThomas Dajer’s singlehood and invited ladies who were interested in a date to send in their applications through a website. In their follow-up video that was uploaded on April 5, 2021, viewers get to see how Ammar and Cam finally find a girl who matches up to their expectations and Tommy’s personality. In the twenty one minute video, we see how the bunch of friends interview Carly Butler, a 24-year-old singer and writer, who applied to date Tommy. Ammar and Cam like Carly instantly and set her up on a date with their friend. The video then shows how the friends set a romantic date for the two and take them on a Malibu Wine Hikes.

Tommy and Carly are seen indulging in hearty conversations, enjoying Chardonnay and watching the city of LA from the heights. While Ammar and Cam are seen trailing the couple with cameras recording their first date moments.

The date then moves on to the Yes Theory office where the team has brought in a bunch of adorable puppies up for adoption. Tommy and Carly are surprised to see the puppies and immediately start playing with them. The team then asks Tommy and Carly to take up a challenge where the two would be put in an uncomfortable situation.

The couple is asked to perform on the roadside as Carly sings. Tommy would play the guitar and they would have to earn at least $10 from this stint. Being the good sport that they are, Tommy and Carly do take up the challenge and ride their respective bikes to a community area where several people are performing their talents. After this singing stint that manages to entertain people, the couple is taken for a movie night by the team to a theatre that is booked just for them.

The video has been viewed over 6,55,892 since it was shared on YouTube.