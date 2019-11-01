YouTube's Favourite Grandpa Who Made Epic Meals for Orphans on 'Grandpa Kitchen' No More

“Loving, caring, sharing. This is my family.”

Internet's favourite chef grandpa from the massively popular cooking channel "Grandpa Kitchen" on YouTube is no more.

Narayana Reddy aka Grandpa, who hailed from Telangana, breathed his last on October 27. The tragic news was shared with his 6 million subscribers through a video uploaded on his channel on Wednesday.

Started in 2017, "Grandpa Kitchen" found viewers from all over the world who loved to watch Grandpa cook massive portions of meal in just one sitting. Often seen amid a calm backdrop of lush, green fields, his seemingly modest approach to cooking earned Grandpa great popularity on YouTube.

From cooking 500 packets of Maggi in one go to teaching the Internet how to prepare KFC-styled chicken, American lasagna, chicken biryani and other elaborate dishes at low cost at home and even preparing mouth-watering sweet dishes such as Oreo pudding, gulab jamuns - nothing was amiss on grandpa's menu.

But what really resonated with foodies and catapulted him to YouTube fame was the unique reason for setting up his channel.

All the gargantuan proportions of meal that the man cooked (the ones that raked in millions of views) were served to orphans in his community.

"We entertain people by cooking food and donate the proceeds to charities. Our goal is to provide basic necessities like food, clothing, school supplies and birthday gifts to the orphans," the bio on Grandpa Kitchen's Patreon account read.

Grandpa cooked his last meal 'Crispy Potato Fingers', as evident on his channel, last month on September 20 and has been away from cooking duties ever since due to deteriorating health.

Last week, a visibly ailing grandpa made his final appearance on the channel in a live session to give updates regarding his health and the channel.

The news of his demise left his fans and followers from across the globe teary-eyed.

"Rest in Peace Grandpa...we will miss you and your videos...the way you help others is very inspiring...you've done so much to help and inspire others...thank you so much for the joy you've given to others and the joy of your viewers...the viewers that is also your family...we're family...thank you and we will miss you," wrote one commenter.

"RIP a man with a big heart. We need more like him in this world"

"It breaks my heart to see someone so loving and caring leave this world. Rest in peace Grandpa ❤️"

"Grandpa I will miss & appreciate your Kindness to everyone."

"I am so emotional when I saw this. Been his subscriber for so long now. His cooking videos are so satisfying that sometimes I tried doing the recipes. May you rest in peace Grandpa."

Fans on Twitter were left devastated.

Grandpa from Grandpa's kitchen is dead. He was the most wholesome man on all of youtube, making large meals which he shared with orphans in his community. Been following him for a long time, and I cant really put into words how painful this is for me.Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/ULgDPAUQD6 — Horrifying cheese (@YellowishCheese) October 30, 2019

Grandpa kitchen recently just died and hardly anyone is acknowledging such a human being. He was such a lovely person who did nothing but good for this world. We need to respect and acknowledge people like him. May he rest in peace ❤#GrandpaKitchen pic.twitter.com/p90BABtGKt — Aleah 🌸 (@wooitsaleah) October 31, 2019

Grandpa from Grandpa kitchen died on 27th October...I never saw my own grandfather but whenever he said "This is your Grandpa"... I felt nothing but love and compassion.I'm so devastated. pic.twitter.com/zLgMj5UeVn — Ashish (@AshishSaidSo) October 30, 2019

You can follow his final journey here:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.