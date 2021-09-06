Warning, spoilers ahead. Does Tokyo really die at the end of Money Heist Season 5? As the first half of the Spanish Netflix show ‘Money Heist’ releases its final season, Part 5, the last episode ends on a terrifying note: Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero doesn’t make it out alive of the tricky situation she’s put in. She gets gunned down by the military sent in by the police, and the final scene shows Gandia standing over her with a gun pointed to her head. Before he can fire, however, Tokyo smiles at him. A close-up of the scene shows Tokyo has something special in her hand: the pin to multiple grenades, strapped onto her body. The scene and the final episode of this half ends with a blast. We assume Tokyo is dead, and she’s taken at least Gandia with her if not more people. But is Tokyo really dead?

While the absolute final answer may be a while away, the second half of the season airs in December. The answer, is, however, probably, a ‘yes- Tokyo really is dead. This depends on two things: The entire episode had flashbacks of her from the past, how she found the Professor and her life before the Heists, and what led her there. This is more of a backstory for Tokyo than we’ve seen in any episode. It was perhaps an indicator for what was coming at the end of the episode. Any film buff will tell you that the second flashbacks start to play, it means something bad is coming for the character. The second thing is, and this would mean defying most logic, or avoiding the audience from seeing something we missed: The grenades were strapped onto Tokyo’s body - if they exploded, she probably did too.

But Tokyo was perhaps the ‘protagonist’ and the single point of narrative the series started with: Her narration, her character and how she saw the heist. Would they kill off the “main" protagonist of the show? The answer could still be yes. Before Tokyo ‘died’ however, she told the Professor(Álvaro Morte) a sentence, when he kept asking her to jump down the dumbwaiter: “You’ve always been my guardian angel." The last time Tokyo said this exact line, in Season 3, when the Professor thought Lisbon died. In the scene, when everything appears to be falling apart, Raquel and the Professor have been separated, and he yells at her to tell them his location via his mic, and she refuses, the Professor hears a gunshot - signifying Lisbon is dead. He calls Tokyo in a phone call, where she says the lines, “Professor. You’ve been my guardian angel. Now it’s my turn," and tells her about how Lisbon died to protect him.

Then follows a moment when Tokyo realizes Lisbon may not be dead: They don’t have visual confirmation, and she explains that what he heard may not be the real unfolding of events. She narrates that she too, had her mother call her, but it didn’t mean anything as cops hid in her kitchen. It was the Professor who had stopped Tokyo from going home, and hence ‘saved’ her life. The Professor realizes after the conversation with Tokyo, that Lisbon is alive. As Tokyo dies in Season 5, she says the same line again. Does it have significance?

For an absolute answer - the wait will have to be till December. According to Express UK, however, is may be definite. They report that when the scene was filmed, Corbero kneeled and cried in the kitchen where Tokyo just died. “Let’s say goodbye to Ursula," the director allegedly adds as applause erupted on the set of the Netflix drama.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here