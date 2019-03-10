LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:March 10, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
You've Probably Been Eating Pineapple the Wrong Way Your Entire Life, Here's Proof
If you're a fan of the fruit pineapple, you'll probably know how the fruit comes at the cost of a terrible outer layer, one which you have to struggle through to get to the actual fruit.

Peeling the skin of the fruit usually requires you to be handy with a knife and an elaborate ritual of cutting the skin away to expose the insides.

However, a video going viral on Twitter may be the wake-up call that perhaps we've been doing it wrong all along - that there's a different way to cut pineapple, which isn't your usual way, but perhaps is much easier.


The method shows how pulling at skin breaks off a triangular piece and one can directly eat it and look mum - no knives!





Seem strangely easy and somehow that all your efforts separating the fruit from its skin earlier has been a waste? The rest of the Internet is also equally disappointed.























People are also trying and testing it out to unsuccessful results.























All we'd like to say to this new 'hack' is: process with caution. With, or without a knife.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

