You've Probably Been Eating Pineapple the Wrong Way Your Entire Life, Here's Proof
If you're a fan of the fruit pineapple, you'll probably know how the fruit comes at the cost of a terrible outer layer, one which you have to struggle through to get to the actual fruit. Except, now you don't have to.
Peeling the skin of the fruit usually requires you to be handy with a knife and an elaborate ritual of cutting the skin away to expose the insides.
However, a video going viral on Twitter may be the wake-up call that perhaps we've been doing it wrong all along - that there's a different way to cut pineapple, which isn't your usual way, but perhaps is much easier.
The method shows how pulling at skin breaks off a triangular piece and one can directly eat it and look mum - no knives!
Wait, what? The whole time? The whole time!? THE WHOLE TIME! pic.twitter.com/TO9u6M6pOO— Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) March 8, 2019
Seem strangely easy and somehow that all your efforts separating the fruit from its skin earlier has been a waste? The rest of the Internet is also equally disappointed.
I feel I know nothing about my favorite fruit pic.twitter.com/u2no4wybWN— Blair Scott (@blizzo49) March 8, 2019
Well go and do it now! Upfront of others. Make a change!— Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) March 8, 2019
I was today years old when I learned how to eat a pineapple— Chad Nichols (@str8pipes) March 8, 2019
People are also trying and testing it out to unsuccessful results.
Just tried it. Fake news. Sore fingers. Kitchen is a mess. It kind of works but it's useless.— Perrete (@ChuchoIT) March 8, 2019
So when you should be eating it. Now I have to google "how to tell when a pineapple is ripe."— Claire (@rebeccaclaire) March 8, 2019
God looking down at us like... pic.twitter.com/L6vNM8n2Vj— Turbo Security (@ChallengeRewind) March 9, 2019
My life is a lie! pic.twitter.com/R6z5iKgMJn— Memes Work (@MemesWork) March 8, 2019
Requesting video of how to eat a cucumber in sections... not seeing it in google...skeptical.— Jami (@empressov) March 9, 2019
@MJMcKean this is a snack pineapple. They are a smaller, sweeter pineapple. Readily available in Okinawa, Japan. Okinawa is also the home of every B Movie monster ever. Worth your time.— Leah Magid (@LeahMagid) March 9, 2019
All we'd like to say to this new 'hack' is: process with caution. With, or without a knife.
