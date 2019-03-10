You've Probably Been Eating Pineapple the Wrong Way Your Entire Life, Here's Proof

Wait, what? The whole time? The whole time!? THE WHOLE TIME! pic.twitter.com/TO9u6M6pOO — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) March 8, 2019

I feel I know nothing about my favorite fruit pic.twitter.com/u2no4wybWN — Blair Scott (@blizzo49) March 8, 2019

Well go and do it now! Upfront of others. Make a change! — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) March 8, 2019

I was today years old when I learned how to eat a pineapple — Chad Nichols (@str8pipes) March 8, 2019

Just tried it. Fake news. Sore fingers. Kitchen is a mess. It kind of works but it's useless. — Perrete (@ChuchoIT) March 8, 2019

So when you should be eating it. Now I have to google "how to tell when a pineapple is ripe." — Claire (@rebeccaclaire) March 8, 2019

God looking down at us like... pic.twitter.com/L6vNM8n2Vj — Turbo Security (@ChallengeRewind) March 9, 2019

My life is a lie! pic.twitter.com/R6z5iKgMJn — Memes Work (@MemesWork) March 8, 2019

Requesting video of how to eat a cucumber in sections... not seeing it in google...skeptical. — Jami (@empressov) March 9, 2019

@MJMcKean this is a snack pineapple. They are a smaller, sweeter pineapple. Readily available in Okinawa, Japan. Okinawa is also the home of every B Movie monster ever. Worth your time. — Leah Magid (@LeahMagid) March 9, 2019

If you're a fan of the fruit pineapple, you'll probably know how the fruit comes at the cost of a terrible outer layer, one which you have to struggle through to get to the actual fruit.Peeling the skin of the fruit usually requires you to be handy with a knife and an elaborate ritual of cutting the skin away to expose the insides.However, a video going viral on Twitter may be the wake-up call that perhaps we've been doing it wrong all along - that there's a different way to cut pineapple, which isn't your usual way, but perhaps is much easier.The method shows how pulling at skin breaks off a triangular piece and one can directly eat it and look mum - no knives!Seem strangely easy and somehow that all your efforts separating the fruit from its skin earlier has been a waste? The rest of the Internet is also equally disappointed.People are also trying and testing it out to unsuccessful results.All we'd like to say to this new 'hack' is: process with caution. With, or without a knife.