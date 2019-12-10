You've Probably Listened to More 'Drake' in the Last Ten Years Than You Think

Maybe it was God's Plan all along.

Canadian rapper and musician, Aubrey Drake Graham, known popularly as just the mono-name 'Drake,' is multitalented. He's a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and businessman. And he's also Spotify's most streamed Artist of the decade.

Irrespective of how much hate Drake gets on twitter, turns out he was on everyone's playlist all alone. Drake's music was streamed more than 28 billion times, in the last 10 years.

Created in 2006, Spotify by 2010 was but a young start-up with less than a million paying subscribers -- contrary to today's 113 million. Drake, however, still manages to be on the top.

As the year comes to an end, everyone is sharing their Spotify Wraped on their social media handles - and surprisingly, however hidden and discreet you've kept it, Drake seemed to be on a lot of people's lists.

Drake's 'Hotline bling' became somewhat of an icon when it released, but the Internet has always held a strange position for Drake - never appreciating his actions, but always secretly appreciating his music.

i’ll give you a dollar if drake ISN’T in your top 5 artists of the decade for spotify — Gavin Kane (@GavinKane15) December 5, 2019

Me on a date: I guess my music taste is kinda eclectic, ya know?Spotify: your top artists of the decade were Drake & Ariana Grande — Emma Schimley (@emmaschimz) December 5, 2019

some of you need to keep ur Spotify Wrapped to yourself...listening to 60,000 minutes of drake in one year is not a flex — gigi (@gigibeaatty) December 5, 2019

when are we gonna admit that all of our Spotify wrapped artist of the decade was fucking Drake — kimi (@kimiyuhh) December 5, 2019

Spotify: Your top Artist for 2019 was DrakeMe: #spotifywrapped pic.twitter.com/4CpNbAXprI — Husain Dhan (@HusainDhan) December 5, 2019

If your top artist was drake make this a thread. #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/nydERKz8pJ — Rohan (@rohan_nihalani) December 5, 2019

Drake is Spotify’s ‘top artist of the decade’ for all Middle Eastern guys who visit their barber bi-weekly and also hide their excessive drinking habits, hookahs, cigarettes and girlfriends from their families. — Dena Khalafallah (@DenaKhalafallah) December 6, 2019

So, while you may not be ready to admit it, Drake has probably been your playlist - a lot more than you'd thought.

