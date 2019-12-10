Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

You've Probably Listened to More 'Drake' in the Last Ten Years Than You Think

'You used to call me on my cellphone...'

News18.com

Updated:December 10, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
You've Probably Listened to More 'Drake' in the Last Ten Years Than You Think
Image credits: YouTube/Drake.

Maybe it was God's Plan all along.

Canadian rapper and musician, Aubrey Drake Graham, known popularly as just the mono-name 'Drake,' is multitalented. He's a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, actor, and businessman. And he's also Spotify's most streamed Artist of the decade.

Irrespective of how much hate Drake gets on twitter, turns out he was on everyone's playlist all alone. Drake's music was streamed more than 28 billion times, in the last 10 years.

Created in 2006, Spotify by 2010 was but a young start-up with less than a million paying subscribers -- contrary to today's 113 million. Drake, however, still manages to be on the top.

As the year comes to an end, everyone is sharing their Spotify Wraped on their social media handles - and surprisingly, however hidden and discreet you've kept it, Drake seemed to be on a lot of people's lists.

Drake's 'Hotline bling' became somewhat of an icon when it released, but the Internet has always held a strange position for Drake - never appreciating his actions, but always secretly appreciating his music.

So, while you may not be ready to admit it, Drake has probably been your playlist - a lot more than you'd thought.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram