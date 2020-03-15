English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
News18
3-MIN READ

'Yuck': Indians are Disgusted as Railways Reveal Blankets are Not Washed after Every Trip

As coronavirus cases cross 90 in India, the Indian Railways have taken several measures to curb the pandemic | Image credit: Twitter/PTI

Indian railways have been taking various measures to curb coronavirus including sharing information on social media and undertaking cleaning of coaches.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 15, 2020, 11:38 AM IST
As the number of coronavirus cases rose to over 90 in India, railways have declared the removal of all curtains and blankets from AC coaches in trains.

The announcement was made by the public relations officer of Central and Western Railways on Saturday in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic. "As per the extant instructions, curtains and blankets provided in AC coaches are not washed every trip," the announcement said. "In order to prevent spread of #COVID19 blankets and curtains should be immediately withdrawn from service till further orders".

The announcement comes amid increased precautions taken by the Railway ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19 which has killed over 5,000 people worldwide. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, union minister Piyush Goyal shared images of train coaches being cleaned.

While the news may be reassuring for many, the announcements instantly ticked off netizens who wondered why the railways had to wait for a pandemic to become conscious of hygiene matters. Following the nan on curtains and blankets, many others even demanded that the price of AC train tickets should also be reduced as the ticket prices include all facilities and amenities provided on the train.

The Railway Ministry's official Twitter handle even shared memes based on a popular Bollywood song to spread awareness about no touching during coronavirus.

