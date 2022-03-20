Yuri Gagarin is the Latest Russian to Get Cancelled amid the War in Ukraine

As talks between Russia and Ukraine still remain inconclusive, Russian icons are being cancelled around the world. The latest Russian to face this is Yuri Gagarin, the first man who journeyed into outer space. According to a report in Futurism, Space Foundation, an American nonprofit advocate organization, changed the name of its fundraiser from ‘Yuri’s Night’ to ‘A Celebration of Space: Discover What’s Next’ in “light of current world events". They wrote: “In light of current world events, the 2022 Space Foundation Yuri’s Night is renamed “A Celebration of Space: Discover What’s Next.” The focus of this fundraising event remains the same – to celebrate human achievements in space while inspiring the next generation to reach for the stars."

Also Read: ‘Russian Vodka’ Trends as Netizens Call for its Boycott and Show Support for Ukraine

A Twitter user posted about the same.

“In light of current world events, the 2022 Space Foundation Yuri’s Night is renamed ‘A Celebration of Space: Discover What’s Next.’” 🤔 https://t.co/xBS7ynmA41— Jeff Foust (@jeff_foust) March 15, 2022

Reacting to the post, a few users said:

Advertisement

“What? Yuri Gagarin wasn’t the one who declared war on Ukraine. He died before the fall of the Soviet Union! He has nothing to do with this. Are we not allowed to remember the great things many Russians did because of Putin?"

What? Yuri Gagarin wasn't the one who declared war on Ukraine. He died before the fall of the Soviet Union! He has nothing to do with this. Are we not allowed to remember the great things many Russians did because of Putin?— MediocreMan836 (@MMan836) March 15, 2022

“Putin was a powerless teenager when Yuri Gagarin died, linking Yuri to today’s Russian aggression is no different from boycotting Russian immigrant-owned businesses. This is a misstep and feels petty."

Putin was a powerless teenager when Yuri Gagarin died, linking Yuri to today's Russian aggression is no different from boycotting Russian immigrant-owned businesses.This is a misstep and feels petty. — Ben Hallert (@chairboy) March 15, 2022

A few weeks ago, an Italian university halted a course on Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky. Newsweek reported that Italian writer Paolo Nori had released a video on Instagram informing that he had received a mail from University of Milano-Bicocca announcing their decision to postpone the course after Ukraine-Russia war. The decision, however, was reversed later by the university.

People continue to boycott Russian products and icons around the world. It was reported that a few breweries in Canada are boycotting Russian vodka.

In response to Russia’s assault on Ukraine, a federation of cat registries has joined Western governments in imposing sanctions on the country. In a statement, the Fédération Internationale Féline (FIFe) stated that “it cannot simply witness these atrocities and do nothing." As a result, it has put in place safeguards to prevent Russian cats from being registered in its records or entering its exhibitions outside of Russia.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.