'You're BCCI President': Yuvraj Hilariously Trolls Ganguly Over Watermarked Throwback Photo of Lord's Test

Ganguly had famously scored 131 on debut in June 1995 against England while fellow debutant Rahul Dravid scored 95 in the same innings.

News18.com

Updated:February 14, 2020, 2:26 PM IST
'You're BCCI President': Yuvraj Hilariously Trolls Ganguly Over Watermarked Throwback Photo of Lord's Test
File image of Sourav Ganguly / Getty.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh trolled former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday after Ganguly posted a photograph of his maiden Test century at Lord's.

"Dada logo to hata lo! Your Bcci president now please be professional (sic)," said Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket in June 2019.

Ganguly had famously scored 131 on debut in June 1995 against England while fellow debutant Rahul Dravid scored 95 in the same innings.

In the picture, Ganguly can be seen celebrating the ton with Dravid walking towards his future captain to congratulate him. Dada, taking the banter in his stride, reminded Yuvi of his own glorious knock.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar joined in and heaped praises on Ganguly's splendid innings.

86377016_893632671106711_7049265303926079488_n

As for the fans, the nostalgia was hard with Dada's throwback picture.

86286239_857359511402067_2968519878455066624_n

86294223_515965939336269_7390355028000636928_n

In the years since, Ganguly became the captain of the Indian team and is credited with ushering in the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

(With IANS inputs)

